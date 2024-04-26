SWAP SHOP FRIDAY APRIL 26, 2024

1.For sale Bassinet used couple times Pac n play like new, Wipe warmer like new 757-710-0132

2.Looking for a twin mattress with box spring and 2 twin bed frames in good condition cheap or free, will clean junk up in yard, free junk mower removable , also looking for cdl class a work 757-710-8405

3.Gravely walk behind and ride tractor with cart/wagon, bush hog, alugar garden plow/ tree/bush/and or post digger, and snow/dirt plow! Everything works!!! $1250.00 757-894-1368

4.Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

5.2007 F-150 does not run $800 obo 302-519-1311

6.For sale baseball cards, football cards, Olympic cards 757-990-5262

7.1998 Nissan Ultima not running $500, Commercial wood chipper $400 757-350-1123

8.For sale pallets, 53″ zero turn mower call aft. 5 pm. 757-854-8646

9.8’x12′ shed $2,500 757-894-4153

10.For sale 1996 Ford F-150 parts truck 757-442-5500

11.Polaris 6 wheel ATV needs brake work $2,500 757-824-0046

12.Backhoe for a John Deere 4300 tractor $4,000, set of aluminum 6 lug rims for a Chevy $100, 5,500 watt generator $100 757-695-0643

13.55 gal. steel barrels $20 uncut, $30 cut for burning barrels 757-505-6863

14.For sale 6′ camper shell 757-387-2044