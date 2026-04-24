SWAP SHOP FRIDAY APRIL 24, 2026

1.Will pay up to $60 for a good condition Jasmine acoustic guitar 757 710 6779

2.40-inch Murray riding mower, in good working condition. Needs nothing but grass to cut. Located near Cape Charles, or can also be test-ridden in Pungoteague, by appointment. $280 757 695 0294

3.LF someone to work pulling weeds for $13/hour on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757 414 0074.

4.FS Boat, Motor & Trailer 20ft Mako with Yamaha ProV 150hp Asking $3,800. Will send pictures call 757-331-1911

5.FS tan, like new, four piece dresser set asking $650. LF male puppy, will pick up scrap metal and junk appliances for free, call 757 678 2566

6.LF someone to help an elderly couple do some yard work, picking up debris and so forth. 757 787 7351.

7.FS Hospital Bed in good condition for $50.00. Located in Greenbackville. Must have your own transportation for pick up. Call 757.710.8835.

8.FS 275 GALLON OIL TANK $100 OBO WASHER/DRYER $350 OBO 757 442 1309

9.FS 3 LARGE CANDY JARS $15 FOR THE LOT 772 464 9363

10.LF USED PUSH LAWNMOWER 757 350 0784

11.FS a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with 160k miles its an automatic. 4 cylinder needs some work but runs and drives. call or text 757 709 2972.

12.4 Nitto Recon Grappler Tires 295/60/R20 about 60% asking $100 757 709 2972

13.LF A SMALL FEMALE PUPPY TO KEEP ANOTHER PET COMPANY 757 710 7477

14.FS AN OLD ROUND OAK TABLE WITH 4 MATCHING CHAIRS $150, GRANDFATHER CLOCK $45 757 666 9627 4120 MAIN STREET EXMORE.

15.FS 3 DOG PANELS, FOR A DOG CAGE $100 A PIECE WOODEN CRIB, $100 SPARE DONUT TIRE FOR A FORD TAURUS $25 757 665 6279

16.FS 2 COUCHES $40 A PIECE, DRESSER AND DRAWERS MAKE AN OFFER 757 710 3157

17.FS 2007 LICOLN NAVIGATOR $3,500 757 665 6161