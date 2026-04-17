SWAP SHOP FRIDAY APRIL 17, 2026

April 17, 2026
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1.help an elderly couple with housing rent and food. Call 757 894-3824. They need a place to live please

2.LF old steel traps. Bear traps, traps with teeth, etc. 252 945 6493

3.Boat Motor & Trailer 20ft Mako with Yamaha ProV 150hp asking $4,000 obo Call 757-331-1911

3.Set of four Firestone 275/55/20 tires . 50% tread left . Came off f150 pickup . 150. OBO 757 710 8146

4.FS 2 OLDER REAR RIDING SNAPPER LAWNMOWERS, BOTH FOR $200 JOHN DEERE ZERO TURN LAWNMOWER, NEEDS A STARTER, $700 757 709 0466

5.FOR FREE A VARIETY OF ITEMS INCLUDING AN OLDER LAWNMOWER, AND WHEEL BARREL CALL 757 350 5715.

6.BOTTOM PLOW IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE, PLOW DOES A FINE JOB. $550/OBO
COLE HEAVY DUTY 4 ROW BEAN PLANTER 30 INCH ROW SPACING. WORKS PERFECT.$1250/OBO 757 894 9230

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Local Weather

April 17, 2026, 2:56 pm
Overcast clouds
NNW
Overcast clouds
81°F
11 mph
Apparent: 81°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 44%
Winds: 11 mph NNW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 5.61
Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset: 7:39 pm
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