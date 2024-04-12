SWAP SHOP FRIDAY APRIL 12, 2024

1.3 Large bag full of girls clothes from 6 months to 18 months. They are used but in very good condition. $20 a bag or $50 for all. 757-709-8949

2.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. / Clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

3.Looking for some one to do lawn mowing, power washing, painting and other household maintenance?

If interested text 203-231-4632,

4.16 FT CENTER CONSOLE WITH A 90 2 STROKE MERCURY RUNS PERFECT JUST SERVICED $1500 OBO WILL TRADE FOR A NICE JON BOAT AND TRAILER 757-710-5704

5.Looking to buy a Lawn Sweeper used in good shape. 757-336-3377

6. Enclosed guitar display cabinet for wall. New in box all hardware included $50.00 obo. Brand New clear headlights for mustang $50.00 obo. Squier strat needs strings $60.00 firm text anytime 757-710-1927

7. DuraCraft extra heavy duty camo boat fully loaded 90 HP Mercury 4-stroke with 130 hrs, ss prop, Mercury smart gauges, galvanized trailer with yellow rollers and power winch. New one is $27k, asking $16,500//obo 17hmr rifle with Nikon scope, camo stock, extreme accuracy.$525/obo, Winchester model 12 12 gauge pump shotgun, excellent shape.$425/obo 757-894-9230

8.12x 40 Storage Building for sale. Dutch barn with front double doors and rear with garage door. Brand new. $15,000 including delivery. Red frame, black metal roof, and white trimmed. Call 757-710-8835 for more information.

9.For sale new Troy Bilt walk behind brush and lawn mower, will do yard work 757-919-0098

10.For sale box T.V., vintage oil burner 757-678-3619

11.For sale push mower, kerosene heater 757-387-2044

12.FREE ladies cloths and shoes/boots size 7 757-350-9963

13.2005 BMW S5 for parts $1,000 obo 757-710-7314

14.ford F-150 good body won’t run $950 obo 302-519-1311

15.Double wide trailer on a 1/3 acre lot $170,000 757-894-0113

16.1990 Mercury Grand Marquis $3,000 757-710-4245

17.LF someone to cut grass in Jamesville area, LF 2-3 bedroom section 8 house, LF home care giver 757-350-0677

18.LF passenger side headlight lens for a 2014 Chevy Tahoe 757-710-8324

19.6 wheel truck load of junk metal $250 757-709-4567