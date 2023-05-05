1. Lf SUV, in excellent shape, low miles, something somewhat newer, 2010 and newer. 757-350-5219

2. 2000 Toyota 4Runner 272,000mi Need some TLC.

Smooth running motor. Not been on the road in 4 years. Located In Atlantic.

$2,5000

757-824-4504 Leave message or Text. Will check daily around 6pm.

3. Handyman rental alert!!!!!

2 bedroom/1bath located in Hallwood, Virginia. Looking to rent to someone who can provide handyman repairs while renting on a month to month basis. Will discuss pricing when called. Serious inquiries only. 757 709 9311

4. 2 pet wether goats 3 yrs old and are registered, asking $275 for both 757 710 3192

5. Blue Recliner (oversized) GC $50

Antique Oak Hoosier Cabinet VGC $275

2 Cabinet Hair Salon Stations VGC $150 ea.

or both for $250

Call 757 824 4180

6. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287.

7. CARAVAN 5 BY 8 FT UTILITY DUMP TRAILER GC $575 CALL OR TEXT 757-710-2591

8. LF A DOG 607-6412

9. LLF A PICK UP TRUCK..757-331-0586

10.30 VINYL ALBUMS.. FROM BIG BANDS TO ROD STEWART $1 EA JOHN DEERE YARD CART $100 442-2203

11. INNER SPRING MATRESS FOR A QUEEN SIZED BED.. $100 2 LARGE BOAT CHAIRS SEAT TWO PEOPLE FREE..757-505-9219

12. 757-709-8480 LF A 1983-87 CHEVY SHORT BED PICKUP..

13. LF a mechanic… 710-5188

14. NEW COUCH VERY REASONABLE.. ORDINARY COUCH NOT RECLINER…757-787-7969 RAKES AND SHOVELS,,

14. LOOKING TO BUY OR RENT A GAS POWERED SOIL TAMPER FOR COMPACTING DIRT….410-430-7128

15. 2 SETS OR CAR RIMS.. 22 INCH BLACK IN COLOR WITH TIRES UNIVERSAL LOW PROFILE.$900 ALSO A SET OF 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS AND TIRES UNIVERSAL FOR $550..CAN SEND PIX..757-894-7003.

16. f/s 2002 Isuzu rodeo suv runs and drives 220k needs coolant hoses under intake can hear run can send pics 800. text 609 780 4960

17. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL PICK UP FOR FREE BASKETBALL GOAL $25 678-2566

18 757-350-9849 3 RIDING LAWN MOWERS … 91 CHEVY PICK UP…2006 DODGE RAM 1500 PICKUP..

19. LF A 2 BDRM TRAILER OR HOUSE ON EASTERN SHORE OF MD.. 410-422-8973

20. LF HOUSE TO RENT… REASONABLE… 757-894-0835

21. 42 INCH TV.. $150…757-617-2874

22.3 STEP LADDER $35 NEW 757-919-0384

23. 275 GAL OIL TANK AND RACK $225 FOR BOTH… 710-5324

24. LF PUSH MOWER REASONABLE PRICE…414-3555