SWAP SHOP FRIDAY 3-22

1. looking for moped mechanic new pc for sale80 looking for shotgun in good shape call 709-0923

2. Schwinn stationary exercise bike model 170 like new. $175.00. 757-999-9001

3. FOR SALE OR TRADE, 2 NEW IN THE BOX 8000 BTU WINDOW AC UNITS, ENERGY EFFICIENT ONE CAN BE CONTROLLED BY SMART PHONE BOTH ARE REMOTE CONTROLLED.

COST $399/$529 BEST OFFER ON ONE OR BOTH

CALL 757-710-8606 Serious callers only please

4. .BERETTA DUCKS UNLIMITED 410 OVER AND UNDERNEVER BEEN FIRED,WOOD AND METAL OUTSTANDING,WITH DUCKS UNLIMITED SPECIAL CASE.$2000/OBO

WINCHESTER SXP 12 GAUGE PUMP SHOTGUN,MAX 5 CAMO,NEW IN BOX $475.00/OBO

GREAT PLAINS 15 FT NO TILL DRILL,PRESS WHEELS,PRESS WHEEL BEARINGS,NEW COULTER BEARINGS,ANYTHING THIS DRILL NEEDED ANYTIME,IT WAS DONE.MUST SEE,EXCELLENT ALL OVER $12,500/OBO 757 894 9230

5. Stihl BG 86 Commercial Hand Held Leaf Blower $150.00

Stihl BR 700 Commercial Back Pack Blower $400.00 757 710 2824

6. LF A MOBILE HOME..$1200-$1500..824-3967

7. GROW TENT .. LED LIGHTS.. CHARCOAL FILTER AIR FLOW SYSTEM $200 757-408-1912

8. 5 BY 8 TRAILER LIKE NEW.. TITLE …757-919-0098

9. HESS TRUCKS.. 21.. ALL IN ORIGINAL UNOPPENED BOXES 2000-2020

$525 FOR ALLL 631-774-3739

10. LF REAR TINE TILLER..757-694-1236

11. CHEVROLET DUMP TRUCK RIMS 1980S… PICK UP WHEELS f 150..757-373-5201

12. LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER 757-709-2623

13.. 2012 FORD ESCAPE.. AWD AUTOMATIC 196K MILES.. $3300 CASH 443-735-6078

14. 1999 MARK 3 DODGE VAN.. NEEDS BATTERY AND ALT.. NICE INTERIOR..GOOSENECK CAMPER WITH HOOK UP..757-709-4437

15. 6 STRING GUITAR..ROGUE.. SUNBURST.. EXC… ROGUE MANDOLIN SUNBURST PERFECT.. $100 FOR BOTH…757-694-8768

16. 678-2778.. 2 GUITAR AMPS..1986 BUICK CENTRA GOOD COND..

17. F 150 FORD PICKUP LOTS OF NEW PARTS AUTO..V6 NEEDS WORK $950 OBO..302-519-1311

18. LF A 1-3 BEDROOM HOUSE TRAILER.. TO BE MOVED 757 815 1986

19. LF A KEYBORD.. CASIO OR YAMAHA REASONABLE… 710-6779

20. have a brand new in the box 3 bag grass bagging system made by Husqvarna for a zero turn Husqvarna 300$

2 penn squall rods an reels brand new with tags on them and 2 okuma rods an reels brand new 400$ for all 4 they are sized for drum an rock fish

Text is best 757 710 4703

21. PALLETS $3.00 EACH 854-8646 AFTER 5:30

22. PROPANE TANKS.. $5 EA.. ICE CREAM CHAIRS $8 EA..894-8227

23. 709-8480 WILL PICK UP JUNK APPLIANCES OR LAWN MOWERS FREE.

24. NEW GAS DRYER..$300 OBO…757-678-2265

25. MOVING.. CEDAR CHEST, WARDROBE BED AND MATRESS 710-3767