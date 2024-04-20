SWAP SHOP FRIDAY

1. 631 838 5920

Looking for 3. 55 gallon drums to be used for burn barrels we heard them on swap shop the other day but when we called the number 4times there’s no response

2. l/F late model cars and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars sitting in yard. And junk cars can send pics and prices to 757 993 0490.

3. 4 reel an rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, an 114s all offshore ready 450$ for all or 100$ a piece for rods an reels an 50$ a piece for the 2 reels alone.

3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. 200$

Text is best leave a message if you call 7577104703

4. Brown eggs for sale

30 eggs $10

12 eggs $4

Stainless steel wheel simulators 8 lug front and back wheels $100

Aluminum diamond plate tool box for a full size truck $75

Located in new church. Delivery is possible. Cell 757-894-9719

5. 8000 btu ac vgc $60 443-534-0662

6. camper shell for small chevy or ford pickup 757-387-2044

7. COMMERCIAL SNOW CONE MACHINE $100…757-607-7096

8. 8 BY 12 BUILDING Paid $4100 asking $2500 894-4153

9. Looking for a good used Dirt and Gravel Drag for a Lawn Mower at a good price. 757-694-8366

10. 10 by 10 dog kennel will discuss price 757-999-9126

11. 5 ft box bload $600 obo 894-2691`

12. lf AN OLD CRYSLER INDUSTRIAL ENGINE USED TO PUMP WATER 709-3858

13. 2 DRESSERS MAPLEWOOD $50 EA.. HOSPITAL BED WITH REMOTE $600 2 VINTAGE LAMPS

WILL SEND PICS..410-251-9040

14. 28 CRAB POTS..5/8 IRON ON BOTTOM GOOD FOR COMMERCIAL USE… VERMONT CASTINGS WOOD STOVE… CRAB POTS NETOTIABLE… $300 FOR WOOD STOVE… 757-710-8365

15. 757-710-5238 HD TAILER CONSTRUCTION TRAILER FOR HEAVY EQUIP..OR BUILDING MATERIALS… 9 TON $3500..

16. LF FREE PRO0JECTION TV..65 INCH…757-505-9234

17. 2016 FORD ESCAPE TURBO ENGINE LOW MILAGE.. GOOD GAS MILAGE VGC..$10,000 OBO LOCATED IN EXMORE 315-240-6899 NEW TIRES…

18. 894-8227 4 PROPANE TANKS.. FREE..24300 PINE ST. PARKSLEY

19. 815-1389..LF A MINI VAN IN GC..

20. CRAFTSMAN WS2200 WEED EATER… BRAND NEW..$100…SPEED CLEAN 2000 PSI. PRESSURE WASHER… NEEDS O RING.. $50…757-694-1332