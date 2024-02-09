SWAP SHOP FRIDAY 2/9

February 9, 2024
|
- Looking to buy a hydraulic operated pull type disc harrow..8 or 10 foot wide 410 430 7128
- L/f late model cars and trucks running or not reasonably priced also cars sitting in yard sends pics and price to 6097804960 same day pu
- Beautifully refinished antique walnut rope bed. $225.00.
Call 757-905-0451, leave message or text 434-962-0286
- Three piece set, love seat with 2 matching chairs in
Excellent condition with new green velvet upholstery.
Bargain at $175.00 for all 3. Call 757-905-0451, leave message, text 424-962-0286.
- 1967 Blue Bathtub and Blue Sink made by American Standard( labeled as such on the bottom). Avacado Green Oven( wall insert) made by General Electric, not sure of the year. All items intact/ decent condition for age. Oven worked prior to removal. Items out of a home being restored. Free with pick up; will not deliver. Will be hauling to the dump soon. Bloxom,VA. 757 710 3642
- Ryobi 7 1/4″ corded circular saw, in EC, w/bag, $25. Ryobi One+ 18 volt cordless kit with circular & reciprocating saws, 1/2″ drill, 1/4″ driver, flashlight, bag, batteries, charger, $120. 757-695-0294
- Love seat and couch… paid $4k asking $600… blue lift recliner..$300… small desk with chair and matching 2 drawer cabinet made of wood $75… 443-880-1331
- 2 space heaters.. 1 for $75… $50 … 757-919-0098
- LF a good used car 757-894-2176
- Antique bureau and matching dresser with mirror in good condition also an antique rocking chair 757-709=-8484
- 1 desktop pc 100 2 acoustic guitar with case 75 i need someone to fix moped call 709-0923
- LTB: purple Martian birdhouse an octagon shaped is preferable. But I’ll consider any purple Martian birdhouse.
F/S: heavy duty electric mortar/cement mixer in good working condition $250 OBO
F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe and 2 paddles 2 adult life preservers and an anchor $250 firm
Parksley area
757-232-3612 call or text
- Stone and Brick pavers and a garage full of tools… 410-430-7552