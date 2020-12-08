Swap shop 12/8

Trailer located in greenbush. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, washer and dryer.

$650 deposit, $650 month rent

Text 2032314632

Free office chairs behind Weichert Mason Davis Real Estate Agency in

town of onancock

7577871010

For sale: several Northampton county genealogy books, personal

property and land tax and liquor license records

Call 999-0083 for details

Christmas Plates, salad plates, and soup or cereal bowls in different

themes. 25$ firm. Can supply pics. Call or text 999-0083

Looking for a metal kids pedal car, tractor or truck call 7106814

Looking for one bedroom apartment

7573505088

Ski loader Davis turns in the middle 4 wheel drive asking $1000

1990 dual wheel pickup 4 cylinder $1500

4109573127

3 utility electric small heaters 16 inches tall 10 inches wide 10 dollars

Hunting bow compound 35 dollars

Real nice golf clubs 2 drivers 100 or close to it good condition with

a lot of golf

7872964

2 cadillacs 94 99 both run

99 Mercedes Benz 999

Joe 7572188387

Teaching material wooden map stand and 7 maps 2 feet by 2 feet 150 obo

Lisa 7577871046

Full size couch green clean in good shape price free

4429274

Gun cabinet that has 12 guns

2 muzzle loaders a pistol and a rifle

6783840

Generator 250

Cooking piñata electric

7576931417

6782244

Call him

Craftsmanl lawnmower electric clutch cruise control

7578943196

Toya stove oil furnace small house or garage furnace and manual 250

gallon tank 1500 or best offer

7091096

Washer and dryer 100 for both

Set of hubs complete 100 for all of them

8946053

Looking for side by side fridge and freezer with ice and water in the door

7094787

Vacuum cleaner good shape 2 colored TVs asking best offer

7573312598