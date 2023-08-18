Swap Shop items from Friday, August 19, 2023

1. Bowflex machine $630. Must pick up. 7578945974

2. 22″ wheels and tires, black, came off of a 2017 BMW X5 – $500.00 757 894 7650

3. fresh figs $4.00 a quart in a basket, local honey 12.00 a lb. Onancock call 757-787-8605

4. Would like to buy 2 or 3 adult bicycles in good condition. 757-710-9576

5. 20 blue ball Mason jars for 175 Large lot nerf guns and bullets 250 Large heavy mirror 4 ft by 3 ft for 75 Call 757-710-0132

6. For sale or trade– Ford 600 Jubilee Tractor Good Condition Zero Turn Mower 54 inches 20 + HP Good Condition Looking For Pickup Truck Ideas? Thoughts? Trades? 757 442 5018

7. 2017 Carolina Skiff, 23 DLV, 2017 150 Suzuki four stroke, 2017 venture tandon alum.trailer 235 hours Complete console & seat cover Full boat cover Text for pictures Asking $36,500 Call Brian 757-710-8019

8. Looking for a friend for a place to rent or rent to own in Accomack County or upper Northampton County. Please call or text 757 387 2182. If there’s no answer please leave a message

9. Looking for local figs or any kind of fruit or berries anyone would have extra they would like to sell in the upper Accomack county area. Text or call 710 6779

10. Looking for small reliable vehicle, 757 709 4282

11. Trunk 32 X 18 $40, 40 inch round table with blue umbrella $40, 4.8 inch spinning wheel $65, 757 442 3761

12. small and big game rifles, revolver $250, 757 894 4949

13. LF free bulldog puppy, 757 607 6112

14. Restaurant style dishes white, 2 dressers with 5 drawers $50 each, 2 vintage water pitchers, 410 251 9040

15. LF oyster license, 804 436 7350

16. Giving away 8×10 fiberglass garage door, 757 442 6669

17. 4 deep cycle marine batteries 650 amp power, $50 a piece, 757 528 6416

18. 1. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request.

2. Four 225/70/15 Michelin tires mounted to 15″ rims off of a 2003 Ford Ranger. $165 obo.410 430 0476

19. Will pickup scrap metal for free, 757 894 9300

20, LF transmission for 2011 Chrysler town and country with 3.6 engine, 757 387 2256