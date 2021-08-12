- Looking for used mobile homes. 7578942028
- Looking to buy junk or running cars and trucks 6097804960
- Throw pillows, Yoga ball..with DVD, Jigsaw puzzles Call or text for information 7577100132
- Need someone to remove young, unruly paper mulberries trees from around house. Several hours work. Exmore area. Need someone to remove old frig from Pungoteague for scrap. 442~3366
- figs for sale in the onancock area picked this morning $4.00 per qt. assorted varieties call 757-787-8605
- Koi fish $5, large comet gold fish $6, elephant ear plants $5, Canna Lillies $5, hydrangeas $8, snake plants $5, inch plants $5, ballon flowers $5, Located in either Bloxom, VA or Pocomoke City, MD 7578947197
- Pair of 38″ like-new ceiling fans w schoolhouse light kits, white blades, reversible to washed woodgrain. $70 pair, or $40 each. pickup Rte 13, Onley. 757-787-4890, call or text. pics available.
- looking for new pup or dog not too old call 894-1233
- I have a deep freezer that 4ft 3in wide for a fisherman u can reach me at 757 303 5511
- I need someone to fix a ramp to my shed I have the plywood and brace call 665 4862
- Peavey Blazer 158 guitar amp in very good condition. $60 or best offer. 757 710 5150
- 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 series utility van, Fully loaded ready for inspection $1000 with extra parts and everything, Lf a golds pump and tank 7101489
- Lf someone looking for yard work 7577877969
- Antique bottles and antique glassware, Antique furniture, Hoosier cabinets China closets 6948625
- Jon Deere riding mower Model 110 42 inch only used for 72 hours $750. 9573239 in Pocomoke
- 18 pieces of wood 12 feet long $40 a piece, Water pump $150 7574424448
- Lf anyone that has junk or scrap metal 6782566
- Eureka upright vacuum $20, Tv $10, Brand new toilet seat $20. Lf sofa and microwave 7573312598
- 36 foot 4 season camper for rent 2bedroom with utilities $800 a month 7578943007
- Lf parts for a toro zero turn mower, 60 inch 27 hp, willing to buy whole mower if you have it. 7577099569
- New queen mattress $254 3314478
- Lf low mileage Honda CR-V, may consider Toyota RAV4 7574140074
- Lf 2/3 bedroom trailer with 2 bathrooms. 7578943527
- 2 matching living room chairs $40 each or both $75. 3 color TVs for sale $20 each. 2 matching nightstands excellent condition $25 each or $45 both
