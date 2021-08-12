  1. Looking for used mobile homes. 7578942028
  2. Looking to buy junk or running cars and trucks 6097804960
  3. Throw pillows, Yoga ball..with DVD, Jigsaw puzzles Call or text for information 7577100132
  4. Need someone to remove young, unruly paper mulberries trees from around house. Several hours work. Exmore area. Need someone to remove old frig from Pungoteague for scrap. 442~3366
  5. figs for sale in the onancock area picked this morning $4.00 per qt. assorted varieties call 757-787-8605
  6. Koi fish $5, large comet gold fish $6, elephant ear plants $5, Canna Lillies $5, hydrangeas $8, snake plants $5, inch plants $5, ballon flowers $5, Located in either Bloxom, VA or Pocomoke City, MD 7578947197
  7. Pair of 38″ like-new ceiling fans w schoolhouse light kits, white blades, reversible to washed woodgrain. $70 pair, or $40 each. pickup Rte 13, Onley. 757-787-4890, call or text. pics available.
  8. looking for new pup or dog not too old call 894-1233
  9. I have a deep freezer that 4ft 3in wide for a fisherman u can reach me at 757 303 5511
  10. I need someone to fix a ramp to my shed I have the plywood and brace call 665 4862
  11. Peavey Blazer 158 guitar amp in very good condition. $60 or best offer. 757 710 5150
  12. 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 series utility van, Fully loaded ready for inspection $1000 with extra parts and everything, Lf a golds pump and tank 7101489
  13. Lf someone looking for yard work 7577877969
  14. Antique bottles and antique glassware, Antique furniture, Hoosier cabinets China closets 6948625
  15. Jon Deere riding mower Model 110 42 inch only used for 72 hours $750. 9573239 in Pocomoke
  16. 18 pieces of wood 12 feet long $40 a piece, Water pump $150 7574424448
  17. Lf anyone that has junk or scrap metal 6782566
  18. Eureka upright vacuum $20, Tv $10, Brand new toilet seat $20. Lf sofa and microwave 7573312598
  19. 36 foot 4 season camper for rent 2bedroom with utilities $800 a month 7578943007
  20. Lf parts for a toro zero turn mower, 60 inch 27 hp, willing to buy whole mower if you have it. 7577099569
  21. New queen mattress $254 3314478
  22. Lf low mileage Honda CR-V, may consider Toyota RAV4 7574140074
  23. Lf 2/3 bedroom trailer with 2 bathrooms. 7578943527
  24. 2 matching living room chairs $40 each or both $75. 3 color TVs for sale $20 each. 2 matching nightstands excellent condition $25 each or $45 both