1. A pair of twin antique walnut beds. Good condition. $200 for the pair. Will deliver in 23310. Email or text please. Cash or PayPal/Venmo accepted 979 324 4977

2. L/f late model cars and trucks running or not 609 780 4960

3. One set of concrete steps without a handrail that measures 47w by 28t by 44 wide. Asking for best offer. Located in Leemont. 757 710-4977

4. Looking for a good electric dryer at a reasonable price.

Call anytime 757-710-8606

I’m located in Exmore Va

5. 2000 Lowe Sea Nymph V series AN1605s with

2019 Yamaha 25 hp with 40 hours. Serviced yearly. Lightly used. $6000 484-554-7737

6. 757 693 0720

LF an A.C. for my room. LF a ramp for my power wheel chair so that I can get my chair in and out of my van.

7. Jack LaLanne Power juicer. Gently used condition. $30 (costs $300 new). Please text or email.

8. looking for apartment or two bedroom home accomac county 757 709 2163

9. LF NEEDS SOMEONE TO TUNE UP A 40 HP EVINRUDE…LF LAWN MOWER 38 -40 INCH…516-497-3005

10. LF APPLE CIDER PRESS 757-894-1272

11. LF A SMALL PICKUP, SUV OR CAR..LF A GAS GRILL AND LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER….757-678-6342

12. CRAFTSMAN 42 INCH RIDING LAWN MOWER NEEDS BELT FOR BLADES $325 6 1/2 FULL SIZE CAMPER SHELL $250 OBO… 15 FT. GRUNMAN FLAT BOTTOM BOAT 15 HP MOTOR MERC..$2400 757-414-3025

13. AIR CONDITIONER 110 $30 MICROWAVE $25… LAZY BOY RECLINER GC $25….757-331-0316

14. YAMAHA TRUMPET WITH CASE AND STANDS $250 OBO 757-709-8505

15. LF TEMPORARY ELECTRIC SERVICE PANEL FOR UNDERGROUND USE…410-430-7128

16. METAL BUILDING OR 6 WHEEL TRUCK BODY…757-710-0810

17. LF DOCK RAMP.. ALUMINUM..607-437-4782

18. 2021 LF TRACTOR WITH BACK HOE AND LOADER.. 5 HRS..MT-1 25..DIESEL..$16,800 FIRM… ALSO SET OF FORKS… 757=990-2269

19. VANITY SET.. NO SINK BRAND NEW IN BOX $150… DINETTE SET WITH BUFFET HUTCH SIDEBOARD 6 SEAT TABLE $1000.

GIRLS MONSTOR BIKE..$20 443-880-1331

20. FOR RENT 2 APARTMENTS OUTER BANKS NC MID SEPT… POOL, BEACH, HOT TUB DECK..$1200 PER WK PER APARTMENT..757-414-0429

21. LF DRESSERS IN GC…NEEDS HELP BUILDING RAILS FOR THE FRONT DOOR FOR SR. CITIZEN… LF RECLINER IN GOOD SHAPE..665-5335

22. WALKER AND CHAIR ALL IN 1 …$50… 8 HP BRIGGS AND STRATTON MOTOR ON GENERATOR… GOOD FOR A GO KART, SUMP PUMP OR WINCH… $100… COMBINATION 4 STRING BASS GUITAR AND PEAVY AMP..$150 710-1490

23. 2000 MUSTANG $4500 OBO CONVERTIBLE 5 SPEED… GENERATOR NEW $600… BASE GUITAR WITH CASE $500….757-678-3520

