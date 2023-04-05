1.85 Honda 125 3 wheeler, runs and rides great, electric start, $1,400. 443-523-5741

2. Flock of 10 young chickens. All 7 months old. 1 rooster and 9 hens. Started laying in Feb. and have been excellent since. Average 7-9 eggs a day. $150 OBO would like to sell all together. 757-286-2371

3. 1995 Chevy Suburban 4×4 with 350 motor has 161,000 miles on it, runs good, needs a passenger side mirror and a paint job, asking $3,000 OBRO. 757-710-8518

4. Help wanted, new construction clean up in Onancock. Please call 609-658-3784

5. 55 plastic barrels for sale, good for gill nets or rain water, $7 apiece. Couple of propane tanks for a grill, $20 apiece. 4 wheeler, 350 Honda for sale, $1,500. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield

6. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will pick up for free. 757-678-2566

7. Big Red Troybilt Rototiller, 10 Horsepower Brigs & Stratton engine. Excellent condition. Asking $1,700. Call for details, will deliver on Eastern Shore. 1-717-688-1893

8. 3 snapper riding lawn mowers, 30 inch, 28 inch, 25 inch, asking $200 OBO. Call 757-710-4064

9. LF someone to cut grass this summer. Selling furniture. 302-249-5662 located in Mappsville

10. LF car or minivan to get around. LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent. In Salisbury 410-422-8973

11. Singer sowing machine, in a cabinet, $35. Antique drop leaf table, $200. Decanters, best offer. 757-787-8568

12. LF dump trailer. 757-710-4654

13. LF laying hens and maybe a rooster or two. LF turkeys. 443-859-5675 in Salisbury

14. White gas range made by GE, in good shape, $100. Gas propane, made by Bradford white, in good shape, 30 gallon, 31,000 BTU, $100. 757-894-3535

15. 2005 Ford F-150, needs tranmission, $2,200. 757-710-7326

16. LF a boom lift or bucket truck. 410-430-7128

17. Kaufman 3-4 car trailer, 2019, $12,500. 512-789-0758

18. Set of rims for sale, universal 22 inch, tires, custom, $900. 757-894-7003

19. Set of concrete steps, 21 inches tall, 3 steps, $50. Large London Fog suit case, used once, $80. 757-694-5150

20. Kitchen table, 48×48 with built in leaf, 6 chairs, nice, $50. Hand made bunkbed set, $50. Makita, 49 cc back pack blower, $150, almost brand new. 757-894-1937

21. 0 turn lawnmower, John Deere, call for prices. 757-350-5715

22. 5 new boxes of rubber landscape edging, each box has 60 feet, $50 for all. Aluminum ramp for lawnmowers, $100. Stainless steel 4x wide dog box for back of pickup, $225 OBO. 607-437-4782

23. Drone for kids, flies, would be good for a child, HAK907, no camera, not been out of the box. Baseball caps, various. 757-617-2874

24. Yard sweeper for behind a lawn mower, $50, 4 feet wide. 757-709-9255

25. 2.5 international scouts from the 1980s, will trade one for someone who will do body work on other. 609-658-3777 in Onancock