Swap Shop 8/2/23

1. I got an J&Laudio slotted basewedge speaker,a really nice one and an infinity amplifier to go with it,it was in the car that i bought,and i dont know anything about that stuff,ill take 100 dollars for both,must leave a message or text me, 757 694 7975

2. F/s fish tank 20 gallon square tank with all accessories 100.00 can send pics, 609 817 3310

3. Circ 1900 oak claw foot table with 3 leaves. Whitelaw va eastern shore vol 1&2. 757 710 9017

4. 1986 2 door cutlas Running All original $1,500.00 obo, 757-350-9497

5. fresh blueberries for sale $2.00 per pint local honey for sale 12.00 per lb. call 757 787 8605

6. Walnut 2 door armoire $750, 82in tall, 42in wide, 7in deep, 571 327 9807

7. LF upright freezer, 757 894 3196

8. 10 by 6 utility trailer w/ rails on the side $450, 757 894 0835

9. Tires 285 45r 22s, LF 8ft pool table, 757 710 4511

10. Grandfather clock $300 obo, 757 442 2203

11. LF cheap car to get to church, 757 894 0835

12. Utility trailer $400 10ft long, ramps $80, 92′ Cougar road ready $2,800, 757 894 5713

13. 91′ grady white trailer $7,700, 3.5 acers in Cheriton, 757 442 5009

14. Wood shop saw dust collector with 2 horse power 110 electric, 571 327 9807

15. LF two bed rooms to rent by the end of August, 410 422 8973

16. LF small fridge and stove, 757 694 2177

17. 10 by 12 out building $3,200, lawn mower attachments $350, LF truck 2015 and up, 443 880 1331