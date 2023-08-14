Swap Shop 8/14/23

1. 2007 Cadillac CTS $4000. 757 710 4961

2. 2019 Quay Motorcycle $1800 or would trade for a utility trailer, 894 5713

3. 2005 Ford explorer needs transmission 203,000 miles $800-$900 757 448 7488

4. 3 bank chargers for Milwaukee power tools, UTV tires for off road vehicles, 2 gas containers, 845 807 1059

5. Need help for yard work tomorrow 8/15, 757 894 3742

6. 60 up balance board $75 obo, contractor grade 80 ft. extension ladder $75, 757 442 7452

7. LF place to stay, 757 709 4685

8. speed bike with aluminum frame $40, 757 894 0823

9. LF bulldog puppy, 757 607 6112

10. 0.2 cubic foot steaks, safe with keypad lock, still in the box imac apple pro $1400 0b0, 757 709 8387

11. Chess set from the late 60s 4 inches tall pieces all wood $100, 757 387 0491

12. LF soft crabs in the Pocomoke area, 410 845 1478

13. troy belt lawnmower, and Homelight electric lawnmower, 757 693 1417

14. Coffee table 1.5 feet tall 3.5 feet long, w/ two end tables $40, 8000 btu ac only used 3 times $300, 443 880 1331

15. Mobile home in Exmore for sale 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, 667 271 0386

16. LF push reel mower, 757 319 6085

17. 1998 bay liner boat 19ft cutty $2700, 267 825 2216

18. boat ladder $20, 10 bilge pumps $20, 10 fishing reels $20, 757 414 0429

19. LF reliable vehicle, 757 709 4287

20. I have a 2003 Ford F250 4×4 single cab for sale. It has a 5.4 gas motor with 175,000 miles, cloth seats with a tow hitch, brake controller and spray in bed liner. It is in fair condition. The asking price is $6000. 7577108279

21. 1. A.S.E retired auto mechanic looking for some extra side work.in auto repair also ac work 2. L/F late model car or truck or vehicle sitting in yard looking for grandson wanting to learn auto repair. 609 780 4960