Swap Shop 8/11

1. Labor Day buntings 3 for $14 or 1 for $5, New fill in the box case with lock and key pad $70, fill in the box apple ipad pro 16g silver, $1400, 757 709 8387

2. LF place to rent, 757 709 4685

3. Looking for 3 bed room place to rent around $1500, LF 2 bedroom place to rent, 410 422 8973

4. Old wooden door 100 years old 60 1/2 inch tall $200, 757 442 3366

5. Restaurant style dishes, 2 5 draw dresser $50 each, 410 251 9040

6. Ram first series fx deluxe golf bag and Arnold Palmer irons, 757894 6253

7. Black silky rooster free 443 895 5675

8. 16 inch Toyoda 6 load tires $50 obo. electric vacuum $50 obo 757 331 1911

9. Food truck buns warmer $800, 757 693 1417

10. Car washing machine, vanity, bar set, 757 894 2045

11. 2000 Dodge Stratus automatic 4 door, LF cheap pickup truck, 302 519 1311

12. Lawn mower used twice, 757 387 2044

13. LF free bulldog, 757 607 6112

14. LF set of bunk beds or a queen size bed, 757 694 8551

15. LF used slider head ford 8 in, 757 678 6342

16. PURPLE CHEROKEE TOMATOES WANTED to buy. Within 30 miles of Onancock. Please call 703 282 2135

17. 1986 2 door cutlas Running All original $1,200.00, Chevy 305 motor Aluminum intake Four barrel carburetor 757-350-9497

18. 1. A.S, E, retired auto mechanic looking for some side work in automotive repairs. also, A / c work. Sorry no diesels. reasonable. all work guaranteed.

2. 2008 chevy equinox runs and drives cold ac 229k lost title in move selling for parts car still registered and insured.in new jersey 1500.bo

3, l/f junk car or trucks top dollar paid looking for a project for grandson wanting to learn auto repair. 609-780-4960

19. Gal oyster can Quinby brand. free sofa. Looking for nice clean pistol 757 387 7506

20. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287