Swap Shop 7/26

1. 2 window AC units, one 5000 btu by General Electric, one is 10,000 btu by Frigidaire, 757 478 2316
2. 22 inch 6 lug universal rims $250, 757 693 2162
3. 6 chair dinning room set w/ 2 captain chairs, 757 710 0810
4. LF rain barrel 6ft by 2ft by 3ft, LF 2 15 inch tires for Ford pickup, 757 319 6085
5. New dryer in Mappsville, 757 894 1848
6. 91′ Boston Whaler w/ 2006 trailer $8000, 757 710 3676
7. 50 records, Harley Davidson 4 stroke, 757 894 3742
8. Vanity w/ 2 mirrors and 2 drawers, tv cabinet. and bar set with 2 stools, 757 894 2045
9. Truck tires P265 $225, 757 993 0253
10. 2 ACs, 3 piece table set, 757 442 5370
11. LF labor to help build 8 by 13 deck, generator, and potable air tank, 757 678 3840
12. Very nice =GE PTAC wall heater & a/c unit. 220 plug. Cooling BTU 14,600 / Heating 17,000. Older but Works great. Looking for $175 obo, 626 213 4303
13. 2004 Pontiac Grand AM for sale Good running condition. 1000.00 firm, inspected, 757 815 1077
14. Coleman hammock with collapsible freestanding frame. Includes storage bag (zipper broken). $50. Call 757 442 2465
15. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. 757 789 5287
16. KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 1 BLACK & WHITE, 2 SOLID BLACK, & 1 GRAY & WHITE. CALL 757 693 0720