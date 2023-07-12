2010 Chrysler mobile van asking $5000, 757 387 7890

2. 4 tires, 22 inch push lawnmower, 757 694 7726

3. John Deer tractor $6500 obo, stainless steel dog cage for truck $175, LF underground wire 400ft. – 500ft. 607 437 4782

4. Electric treadmill $50, 757 693 1807

5. Wooden computer desk 35×27 $20, 757 894 4917

6. LF 1973-1982 Corvette running or not, 757 709 8480

7. 6ft. box scrape for tractor, popup tent 10ft. w/ side curtain 757 710 5284

8. 14 ft. boat trailer needs tail light, $150 757 694 7267

9. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house, 410 422 8973

10. 12 different size coolers….asking $100. Could resell individually to make more money. Have pictures. Leave message. 757 787 2195

11. Thule Bike Rack….almost new! Holds 4 bikes! Was $425. Asking $175 757 787 2195

12.f/S Chicago electric welder flux core 125 new condition used one time has all accessories including cart and welding blanket and gloves and upgraded helmet 225.00 can send pics 2000 ford f150 single cab 8 ft bed no rust runs and drives decent condition can send pics 609 780 4960

13. 2003 Monte Carlo – good for parts or mechanic’s special engine not in running condition, trailer needed for pick up $950 757-710-5582