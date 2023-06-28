Two animal cages, $10 call 757 990 6262

2. small garden cellar, table and chair set call 757 919 0098

3. 3 piece oriental rug set $60, ladies leggings $2.50 each call 410 913 7413

4. Fiber glass shower stall $125, ford golden jubilee tractor $4,000 call 410 251 9040

5. tractor hub $200, oil barrel 250 gallon, oil barrel 125 gallons, $100 call 757 442 5623

6. Oak set handmade bunk beds $75 call 757 894 1937

7. LF 40 gallon hot water tank call 757 787 2562

8. Moving sale all items must go. Furniture, appliances, yard equipment, tools, etc. 757 505 9275

9. Chicago flux 125 core welder in New condition with all accessories and blankets cart and helmet extra wire and fittings 200.00. 609 780 4960

10. 2000 ford f150 xlt 4.6 v8 single cab long bed pu truck 244k runs good 6097804960 can send pics 609 780 4960

11. Lf late model cars and trucks running or not will consider car sitting in garage or yard junk cars considered 609 780 4960

12. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287