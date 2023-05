1. Free in Onancock-sound, treated lumber 2x8x12′, 2x8x6′, 2x6x6′, 5/4 x 6 x 12′, 5/4x6x6′. has nails. take it all30-40 pieces. Pick up this week.

For sale in Onancock 5 60# bags Sacrete concrete, 1 80# bad Sacrete mortar mix. shed kept, leftover. $30

ph 304-672-6811, leave a message

2. Small trailer on private lot for rent in Eastville, looking for an individual because of the size of trailer. Email [email protected] for information.

3 Caravan 5 by 8 utility trailer with dump bed. Light duty.. $575 757-710-2591 call or text. pictures available.

4. LF UTILITY TRAILER IN GREAT CONDITION…757-710-6252

5. LF AN ADULT OR PUPPY BULLDOG FOR FREE 607-6112

6. COVER FROM A DODGE DAKOTA.. $150..757-350-0407

7. LF SOMEONE WHO CAN COME TO HOUSE IN CAPE CHARLES AND SUMMERIZE AN ABVOE GROUND SWIMMING POOL… 695-1811

8. LF A BATTERY CHARGER.. JOHN DEERE LT 150 38 INCH LAWN MOWER..757-894-3196

9. FREE TREATED LUMBER 2 BY 8 AND 2 BY SIX… 5 60 LB BAGS OF SACRETE AND 1 80 LB BAG OF MORTAR MIX.. KEPT INDOORS $30 304-672-6811…

10. 2 TICKETSW FOR ROOTS AND BOOTS ON My 20 $120.. 301-788-9098

11. CALORIC MAX X AIR FRYER OVEN NEW… GRAY CLOTH LARGE RECLINER EXC… CHERRYWOOD DESK WITH CHAIR….757-442-3306

12. 2 TIX TO ANTIQUES ROAD SHOW ON MAY 16 IN RALEIGH NC..757-665-5703

13. 2000 CHEVY SLVARADO.. DEPENDABLE.. GC.. 3/4 TON 2500 ..GOOD FOR WORK TRUCK… $2800 OBO.. AUTOMATIC 2 WHEEL DRIVE… LF A DUAL AXLE CAR TRAILER… 302-519-1311

14. LF ANYONE WITH A SMALL PUPPY…787-2954

15. ELECTRIC FANS SOME WINDOW SOME OSCILLATING $5 EACH… 757-787-7969

16. 2 OLD BARRELS ONE 225 AND ONE 125…$200 FOR THE 225 $100 FOR THE 125..10K BTU AIR CONDITIONER GC… $200..442 5623..

17. 43 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV NEW.. $125 757-709-1139