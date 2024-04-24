Swap Shop for April 24th, 2024

1. Mess of baseball, basketball, and Olympic sports cards, best offer, (757) 990-5262

2. 3 air conditioners, good condition, (757) 505-6783, located in Exmore

3. Will cut grass, (757) 919-0098

4. GE2 double door fridge, $400 / Samsung 75lb dish washer, $200, (757) 666-9052

5. Pallets, $3 each / Zero-turn lawn mower /Looking to give away dog, (757) 854-8646

6. L/F a mechanic, Locusville, work on Honda 5t car, can;t turn key to start engine, (757) 787-2963

7. 8×12 shed located in Pokomoke, $2500, (757) 894-3520

8. Rogue bass guitar $500 / Dining room table $200 / LF female Doberman pincher to breed with male, (757) 678-3520

9. Box TV, free, LF someone who burns red dye kerosene, (757) 678-3819

10. Bar set, 2 stools, other accessories, TV cabinet, vanity with mirrors, (757) 894-2045

11. Camper shell for short bed pickup truck, (757) 387-2044

12. 2 Vending machines, (757) 693-2481

13. John Deere 4500 backhoe, (757) 6959643

14. LF lease 2 bedroom trailer, park or privately owned, between Princess Anne and Pokomoke

15. 4 reel an rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, an 114s all offshore ready 450$ for all or 100$ a piece for rods an reels an 50$ a piece for the 2 reels alone. They are all penn sentor reels / 3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. 200$ / Text is best leave a message if you call 7577104703

16. 2 – DIAMOND PLATED CHROME LO-SIDE TOOL BOXES $250 / 3 CUSHION COUCH (olive green cream tan) $75 VGC / 4 – 17″ TIRES W/ FACTORY RIMS VGC $550 / CALL OR TEXT 757-894-4199

17. Yard clean ups, got junk in the yard, I’ll clean it up please text photos 757-710-8405

18. 3024304645 / Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each.Used golf balls.$40.00 for a bucket full.

19. 7579994999, Interior door for a mobile home. Good condition. 34 x 76 $60

Call or Text 757-999-4999

20. LF A HOSPITAL BED WITH A MATRESS, A WIDE RECLINER, AND A WIDE WHEEL CHAIR. ALL MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

21. 7578941368 / Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon/cart ,bush hog,alugar plow, snow plow/dirt, everything works! $1500.00

22. 3013997290 / American Standard Vintage Cast Iron Bathtub – 3 Wall Installation with Left Hand Drain

23. 3013997290 / 2 vanity tops with sink and facet. One has a red sink (30 inches) and other is blue (24 inches). Asking $200 each.

24. Looking for someone to cut a small yard in the Temperanceville area. Reasonably priced. Call 7576948373