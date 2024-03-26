SWAP SHOP 3-26

1. 410 924 1558

King Mattress, good condition, clean/no stains, includes foam comfort topper and fluid proof cover. Firm mattress, no longer comfortable for arthritic joints. $100 OBO. Pickup in Bloxom

2. 757 710 3854

2007 Chevrolet Pick-up ~ Work Truck.

V6 Engine

4 Wheel Drive

Almost new tires

New State Inspection just done in March

Runs great

$3,800.00

3. LADIES 26 INCH HUFFY CRUISER BIKE SLIGHTLY USED $90…32 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV.. WORKS GREAT $40 757-302 1010

4. EXTRA LONG TWIN MATRESS AND BOX SPRING VGC $40.. WEIGHT SET.. FULL WITH BENCH $80 757-710-4829

5. FARM FRESH EGGS $4 DOZEN $6 FOR 18 LF A 10 BY 10 DOG PEN.. REAS PRICE 665-5415

6. F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe in good condition $150

F/S: 2-galvanized rims 12 ” tires 5 lug in good condition $65

F/S: full size truck ladder rack $150

Parksley area

Call or text 757-232-3612

7. Baby bassinet..$60

10 formal dresses. ..$90

Blue mason jars.$7

Call 757-710-0132

8. I have 4 penn senator reels on offshore rods ready to go 100$ a piece and 2 penn senator reels no rods 50$ a piece. Sizes very but all offshore capable. I’ll take 450$ for all!

Brand new in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. 250$

Text is best 757-710-4703 leave a message if you call. Located in onley thanks

9. 2 MOTORCYCLE HELMETS WOMAN’S NEW MENS GOOD SHAPE HARLEY DAVIDSON 301 467-9522

10. LOOKING TO DO YARD WORK… RAKING TRIMMING AND CUTTING GRASS 919-0098 REASON

11. LF PICKUP OR SMALL CAR ROAD WORTHY 709-1364

12. LF BATTERY CHARGER ON WHEELS..757-894-3196

13. CAKE PLATES..ABOUT A DOZEN.. MOSTLY EUROPEAN ORIGIN $75 FOR ALL OF THEM.. CAN SEND PIX… HESS TRUCKS 21 FROM 2000-2020 UNOPENED…$525/631-774-3738

14. LF SOME LEFT OVER BOARDS… 757-710-9474