SWAP SHOP 11/25/25

November 25, 2025
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo
  1. FS Several nice over/under shotguns for sale…inquire, Cole model 1800 4 row corn and soybean planter.Very heavy duty.$1250/OBO, Duck decoys for sale 757-894-9230
  2. FS New cover for 4 seater golf cart $80. Wii game system in original box with fit board and 4 games $80. 3 large glass beverage dispensers for your holiday party $40. 757-331-1911
  3. FS like new black and grey living room set, sofa, loveseat and recliner asking $800, like new dresser with mirror, chest and nightstand, $600. Will pick up scrap metal and junk appliances for free call 757 678 2566.
  4. LF TURNIP GREENS 757-694-7813
  5. Looking for a 1 to 2 bedroom house or trailer to rent.. asap in accomack county 757-505-9089
  6. LF USED ELECTRIC STOVE OR PROPANE STOVE 757-666-8288
  7. FS BURN BARRELLS 55 GAL DRUMS, STEEL, NEW WITH TOPS CUT OUT AND VENT HOLES CUT OUT GOOD FOR BURNING LEAVES $25 EACH 757-894-0823
  8. FS BRAND NEW LADIES ANKLE BOOTS PATENT LEATHER GOLD TRIM ON HEEL PRICE ON CALL, 2 PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR 2019 HONDA CRV TAKING BEST POSSIBLE PRICE 757-919-0001
  9. FS 24000 BTU KEROSENE HEATER 757-387-2044
  10. FS 600 HRS FERRIS LAWN MOWER WELL KEPT, 25 HORSEPOWER, BRAND NEW TIRES ON IT $2500 757-709-2445
  11. FS DINING ROOM TABLE AND SIX CHAIRS AND 2-PIECE HUTCH MADE BY KINCAID IN MELFA AREA CALL FOR PRICE 757-787-4938

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 25, 2025, 3:00 pm
Clear sky
S
Clear sky
63°F
13 mph
Apparent: 62°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 67%
Winds: 13 mph S
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0.72
Sunrise: 6:53 am
Sunset: 4:46 pm
© 2025 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber