SWAP SHOP 11/25/25

November 25, 2025
|
- FS Several nice over/under shotguns for sale…inquire, Cole model 1800 4 row corn and soybean planter.Very heavy duty.$1250/OBO, Duck decoys for sale 757-894-9230
- FS New cover for 4 seater golf cart $80. Wii game system in original box with fit board and 4 games $80. 3 large glass beverage dispensers for your holiday party $40. 757-331-1911
- FS like new black and grey living room set, sofa, loveseat and recliner asking $800, like new dresser with mirror, chest and nightstand, $600. Will pick up scrap metal and junk appliances for free call 757 678 2566.
- LF TURNIP GREENS 757-694-7813
- Looking for a 1 to 2 bedroom house or trailer to rent.. asap in accomack county 757-505-9089
- LF USED ELECTRIC STOVE OR PROPANE STOVE 757-666-8288
- FS BURN BARRELLS 55 GAL DRUMS, STEEL, NEW WITH TOPS CUT OUT AND VENT HOLES CUT OUT GOOD FOR BURNING LEAVES $25 EACH 757-894-0823
- FS BRAND NEW LADIES ANKLE BOOTS PATENT LEATHER GOLD TRIM ON HEEL PRICE ON CALL, 2 PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR 2019 HONDA CRV TAKING BEST POSSIBLE PRICE 757-919-0001
- FS 24000 BTU KEROSENE HEATER 757-387-2044
- FS 600 HRS FERRIS LAWN MOWER WELL KEPT, 25 HORSEPOWER, BRAND NEW TIRES ON IT $2500 757-709-2445
- FS DINING ROOM TABLE AND SIX CHAIRS AND 2-PIECE HUTCH MADE BY KINCAID IN MELFA AREA CALL FOR PRICE 757-787-4938