1. 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse, Needs work. Must go. Make an offer

757 442 7946

2. still looking for a nice pistol caliber doesn’t matter 22 32 38 357 or colt 46 757 387 7506

3. Silverline SL8 8″ Drum Sander $2500 OBO 757 709 8561

4. Looking for pheasants on the shore 757 710 3192

5. 50 foot pool table w new top. 50$ 757 894 0193

6. I PHONE 11 LIKE NEW $200 OBO… SONY VIDEO CAMERA $200 710-5507

7. 30 FT COTTONWOOD TREE FOR DECOYS 757-803-7671

8. MOPED.. $50… WAS RUNNING… 709-4063

9. 52in bobcat zt 2000 runs an cut good, 30hrs on it… $4,800.. 5×10 utility trailer, with fold dwn sides, have clean title, $1,400.. stihl pole saw 131ht used once..$475.. buy all get a deal..757 350 5873

10. Looking for FREE plastic play houses to use for animal houses 757 710 3192

11. LF A WOODEN BUNK BED OR A 4 BY 4 WALL CARPET 757-710-4691

12. DELL CHROMEBOOK TOUCHSCREEN ALSO 8 INCH KIDS TABLET ANDROID 10 894-6741

13. LF A VAN..LF A DINING TABLE WITH CHAIRS 709-8118

14. LF ROAD ISLAND RED LAYING HENS…757-709-0466

15. 2005 CARDINAL POP UP TRAILER $1300…2000 HONDA MOTORCYCLE $1500…CHERRYWOOD BUNK BEDS $150 678-3520

16. 2022 HONDA RUCKUS SCOOTER 50CC 2005 CHEVY IMPALA FOR PARTS NO TITLE $500…894-8518

17. 4 CHIUAUAS $50 EA 757-710-6312

18. 709-8480 LF 1998 CHEVY S 10 PARTS TRUCK… LF PARTS TRACTORS…

19. LOOKINFG FOR SCRAP METAL 350-5555 894-9300

20.TRUNDLE BED.. STURDY WOOD.. WHITE.. DRAWERS ON THE BOTTOM QUEEN AND TWIN $150… DUCK DECOYS, MOSTLY BRAND NEW..$150…443-880-1331.