1.Master Generator 2.5 kw, Honda engine, like new. $200.Total gym excellent condition asking $75. Leave message will call you back. 757-442-3609
2.Wanting to buy 60″ Toro zero turn mower 27 HP for parts 757-709-9569
3. Fresh figs for sale $4.00 per quart call 757-787-8605
4. Android streaming stick $25 757-819-2415
5. Looking to do yard work/brush removal 757-787-7969
6. Lots of copper for sale, vanity $150, girls bikes $40 ea 443-880-1331
7. Metal cutting band saw $80 757-675-6661
8. Fridge, gas stove for sale 757-694-8555
9. Ltb 3 cords oak firewood, boat bimini top for sale $100 410-491-7337
10. Motorized mountain bike $100 757-448-7488
11. Hot dog cart, antiques and bottles 757-694-8625
12. Lf used video game consoles and games 757-709-0509
13. Lf dog kennel with wooden back 665-5335
14. Vacuum, toilet seat, tv 331-2598