  1.  Male turkey for sale he’s very tame and loves kids. He was been raised by hand. NOT TO EAT PET ONLY TO GOOD HOME. Will trade for female or sell  757-710-3192
  2. 2003 Ford F-150 step side P/U $5,500, 2007 Hinda VTX m/c $3,500, 2019 Gravely 60″ lawn mower $5,500 894-5713
  3. Chevy truck seats $100, 300 VHS tapes $100, Complete boat lift $400 607-437-4782
  4. 6’x10′ enclosed trailer, Hotdog cart, 65″ color T.V. 694-8625
  5. Queen size bedroom suite, couch, recliner and other items 757-505-9193
  6. LF full size pick up tool box 709-8091
  7. For rent 2 bed room trailer  757-854-1834
  8. Guinea birds 757-817-4722
  9. 40 gal. water heater $150, Dual axle heavy duty trailer for sale, LF Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
  10. 12″ Delta drill press $50  665-4594
  11. LF cheap work truck, LF 2 br trailer/house for rent  410-422-8973
  12. LF someone to clean interior of a house trailer 894-3742
  13. Sofa/chair  $400, DJ speakers, party balls $75  710-1490
  14. Gas stove $40  757-694-8555
  15. Troy-Bilt rear tine tiller $400  350-1477
  16. 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000  710-1489