- Male turkey for sale he’s very tame and loves kids. He was been raised by hand. NOT TO EAT PET ONLY TO GOOD HOME. Will trade for female or sell 757-710-3192
- 2003 Ford F-150 step side P/U $5,500, 2007 Hinda VTX m/c $3,500, 2019 Gravely 60″ lawn mower $5,500 894-5713
- Chevy truck seats $100, 300 VHS tapes $100, Complete boat lift $400 607-437-4782
- 6’x10′ enclosed trailer, Hotdog cart, 65″ color T.V. 694-8625
- Queen size bedroom suite, couch, recliner and other items 757-505-9193
- LF full size pick up tool box 709-8091
- For rent 2 bed room trailer 757-854-1834
- Guinea birds 757-817-4722
- 40 gal. water heater $150, Dual axle heavy duty trailer for sale, LF Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
- 12″ Delta drill press $50 665-4594
- LF cheap work truck, LF 2 br trailer/house for rent 410-422-8973
- LF someone to clean interior of a house trailer 894-3742
- Sofa/chair $400, DJ speakers, party balls $75 710-1490
- Gas stove $40 757-694-8555
- Troy-Bilt rear tine tiller $400 350-1477
- 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000 710-1489
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page