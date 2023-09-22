Swap Shop items from Friday, September, 22 2023

1.2018 ultra light Rockwell pull behind travel trailer, 2 slide outs, $22,000. 757-710-5371 in Mears

2. 3 piece living room table set, $60. 2 Air Conditioners, $50 each. 757-442-5370

3. Looking for a water pump to flood a duck impoundment. 1-757-709-9776

4. Looking for 2 tickets to the CBES Oyster Roast on Oct 28th. Please text “CBES Tix” to 757-710-1778

5. 2015 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, $4,800. Youth size double bed with memory foam mattress, like new, $150. 302-569-2274 in Delmar, DE

6. 1998 Ford F-150 extended cab 8 ft bed runs and drives, inspected, 369k, $1,000. 609-780-4960

7. Looking for someone to fix push mower. Guitar with case $100. Super Nintendo with games $200. Call 757-709-0923

8. Looking for inch and a half hot dipped galvanized roofing nails, need to be hot dipped. call 410-430-7128

9. Looking for a PS4 or PS5 w/ games, a dining set that can seat up to 4 people, and floor lamps for living room and/or bedroom. Leave message or text at (757)234-3591

10. LF 75 bricks, new or used, red, standard size. 757-894-5321

11. 40+ White Vinyl 5/8″ F channel 2$ a piece, assorted undersill trims various colors, and a few boxes vinyl siding various colors. call for more details. 443-754-5596

12. Electric toyo stove, will heat 1,000 sq. ft., with tank, 2 years old, $500. 757-709-1096

13. 2 scanners, belt sander, antique cameras. 757-414-0429

14. LF indoor outdoor carpet, 20×20. 757-709-4287

15. LF pole saw. 757-999-0083

16. Moving; selling contents of house can send pics of everything two dining room suites and living room set outside table with 6 chairs out door stuff etc. 757-302-5082

17. LF 2018-2019 Dodge Ram 2500 truck, crew cab/4 door, short bed. LF full or queen size mattress, gently used, can trade twin bed. Nice vanity, not a sink, paid $200 new, asking $150. 443-880-1331

18. 2005 Suburban looking to trade for a vehicle of equal value, preferably a pickup, maybe a car. 757-787-2857