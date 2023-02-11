1.Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402

2.Looking to buy some bantams. Local only 757-710-3192

3.LF two bedroom house 757-694-7226

4.Single wide 3 bedroom trailer $1,200 must be moved today, I phone 11 $100 757-993-0593 ask for Jon

5.GE chest freezer 5.0 cu. $80, mini-fridge $25 757-442-2465

6.Large wood stove $250 443-235-3597

7. 30 fresh brown eggs $30 757-894-9719

8.2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, 61″ Husqvarna commercial mower $3,300, utility trailer $500 757-894-5713

9.Dell lap top computer $100, Bearcat 30 channel scanner $50, Lenavo computer $150 757-894-6741

10.Tractor scoop 3 pt. hitch $75, 3 pt. woods mower for sale 757-442-2203

11. Bassinett $25, 3 milk cow heaters $10 ea., LF riding mower 42″ or bigger 757-787-2963

12.LF super NES video game console 757-818-0688

13.LF small car/van 410-422-8973

14.2002 GMC 2500 HD 4×4 pick up new motor, trans and transfer case $12,500 607-437-4782

15.Conaco black plastic pick up tool box $50, wheel chair carrier for receiver hitch $50 757-894-0646