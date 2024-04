MONDAY SWAP SHOP

1. 757 894 6684

1997 F150 4.6l V8 2wd longbed extra cab with ladder rack and side boxes $2600 obo .

2. LF A “2001” FORD F150 LONG BED PICK-UP TRUCK. CALL 757-693-0720

3. 757 505 9155

White, Glass top electric 30″ range 200$

White refrigerator/top freeze 200$

Both in good working order

Medium size insulated Dog house 50$

Please send text if interested

4.443 523 5741

Club car golf cart aluminum frame 36v newer batteries works $2700 delivery Available

5. 3 person outdoor lounge swing with red cushions $50. Twin metal trundle pop-up bed frame $50. Large dressor $30. Call 757-442-2465.

6. FORD PICKUP 2007 V6 2WHEEL DRIVE..AS IS NEEDS MINOR WORK..REASONABLE..302 519-1311 $900 OBO

7. LF A GIRL CHIHUAHUA PUPPY TO HAVE FOR A COMPANION. CALL 757-693-0720

8. PRIDE G GO TRAVELLER MOBILITY SCOOTER WITH 18 A VOLT BATTERY AND CHARGER $450 OBO.

275 GALLON OIL TANK WITH STAND $75 OBO.. 2 70 2/4 X 59 DOUBLE HUNG NEW CONSTRUCTION WINDOWS BY PELLA $250 0B0…757-678-7483

9. 3 STEP STEP LADDER $35 OBO 757-919=-0384

10. ODAY WIDGEON SAIL BOAT 12 WITH TRAILER 710-5284 $500

11. TORO COMMERCIAL ZERO TURN MOWER 72 INCH CUT GARAGE KEPT NEEDS MOTOR..EXC $2000

757-710-8720

12. 2002 12000 VOYAGER VGC $3500 25K MIS..SMALL MODEL WOODEN BOAT $275..

894-5713

13. RAM GOLF DELUXE PRO SERIES GOLF BAG WHEEL CADDY…PROM DRESS AND 3 PAIRS OF DRESS SHOES SIZE 6 AND OLD SR SEUSS BOOKS..757.528-6566 CHEAP.

14. HOSPITAL BED W REMOTE CONTROL AND MATRESS $600 2 MAPLE 5 DRAWER DRESSERS MAPLE $50 EA 410-251-9040

15. 757-710-5238 20 FT HD 9 TON EQUIPMENT TRAILER MOVABLE GATES..WELDED FENDER WELLS.. $2500 TODAY..773 DIESEL BOBCAT..CLEAN MOTOR..3/4/ PLEXIGLASS ROOF AND WINDSHIELD.. LOT OF EXTRAS..LOWER PRICE $9500 CASH TODAY..TENPORARY SERVICE POLE WITH METER BOX AND BREAKERS..$250…

16.55 GAK STEEL DRUMS $20 AS IS OR WILL CUT INTO BURN BARRELS $30…2 275 GAL CHEMICAL PLASTIC TOTES FOR HAULING LIQUIDS $50 EA. 2 CAMPER SHELLS ONE FITS FULL SIZE GM PICK UP OTHER FITS 6 CHEVY SENOMA PICK..$100 EA..757-505 6863

17. 2 CUSTOMIZED CHRYSLER AND DODGE WHEELS 235-R65-17 WITH TIRES..757-710-5324

18. LAWN MOWERS CRAFTSMAN RIDER 18.5 HP. PUSH MOWER BRIGGS AND STRATTON 6.50 678-2778