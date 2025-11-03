SWAP SHOP MONDAY

November 3, 2025
SwapShop
  1. License plate bird house. MAINE plate. $30. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $25 each. “E” mail me at: [email protected]   1302 4304 645

2.      For Sale curio cabnet made in the early 1900 asking $600.00 one wood stove asking$325.00 call 694 762 5020

3. 1757 678 3615 Items LF a free recliner chair and a manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person. Call

4.  Set of17 inch chrome inch  and tires…for a cadillac     Mustang  parts for a fox body..

816-400- 3923.

Preston Ford in Keller

5.  gas golf cart vgc   $6500      757 710-4747

6.   50 caliber CVA  with scope and accessories  $250..LF 5 lug 8 inch rims and tires..757-694-1332

7.ISO of a house or trailer for rent has a pet cat, couple and young toddler. Willing to pay 1,000 rent and do not smoke has an older fixed veted cat. Anywhere from painter to accomack or parksley 757 710 2952

8. Free cut forew00d  757-694 1236

9. Kenmore refrigerator in working order  $100 obo… 757-787-8455

10. WINCO PTO driven generator   12K  $1200.   5 boxes  roofing nails for nail gun   710-6784

11.  24k btu kerosene heater… 757-387-2044

12. 5 bag chairs  3 regular 2 rocking  $10  and $15…894-0823

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

13. New nintendo switch and open box..$200   757-387-0952

14,  garage refrigerator  GE $100 obo 894-8118

 

 

