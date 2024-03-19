Monday night baseball/softball update

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play Salisbury Christian on Monday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 18 to 1. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 1 unearned run on 0 hits while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Hintz went 2-3 with a double and homerun. The Lady Warriors improve to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on April 4th as they travel to play the Lady Vikings from Broadwater.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team fell to Westmoreland on Monday afternoon 16 to 0. Kaylle Shreaves got the start and loss for the Lady Firebirds. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds didn’t get a hit in the game. The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play Cambridge-South Dorchester.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team defeated Westmoreland on Monday afternoon 17 to 3. Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 4 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 10 hits in the game. Dalton Barnes went 3-4 with a double and a triple. Dylan Chesser went 2-4 with 2 doubles and Brian White went 2-4. The Firebirds improve to 2-1 on the season and will return to action as they host Lancaster on Friday afternoon.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team fell on the road against Salisbury Christian on Monday afternoon 11 to 6. Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 4 innings giving up 7 runs on 6 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 8 hits in the game. McIntyre went 3-3 at the plate with a double and 4 rbi’s. Isaac Stodghill and Kaden Adamos had 2 hits each in the game. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Norfolk Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team fell to Colonial Beach on Monday afternoon 12 to 8. Brock Leland got the start on the mound and the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Leland pitched 2 innings and gave up 5 runs on 2 hits while striking out 4 batters. Trent Ferebee came in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings. Ferebee gave up 5 runs on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 7 hits in the game. Brock Leland went 2-3 and Tanner Feltes went 2-4 with a double at the plate. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-1 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they travel to Lancaster.