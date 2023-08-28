Swap Shop items from Monday, August 28, 2023

1.Paddle boat, one year old, $450, paid $600. 864-901-6040 in Trails End

2. 2004 Chevy Blazer SUV. 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup. Call for prices and information. 757-919-0001

3. Items to tow car behind a motorhome. Falcon 2 Towbar, break buddy, breakaway cables, six leg pigtail, one hitch lock, $300 OBO for everything. 2 blue throw rugs, 25×42, $6 for both. Numerous frames, small, for pictures. 845-325-2984 in Captain’s Cove.

4.LF Ford 5.0L engine in running condition. 1-757-709-9518

5. LF used gas grill, or used charcoal grill, at reasonable price. 757-710-5324

6. Trees that need to be limbed, 3-4, looking for someone to come cut the limbs off. 757-505-6211 in southside Chesconessex

7. Pioneer car stereo for sale, DEH2500, very expensive, caller isn’t smart enough to use it, has all mounting equipment for a Toyota pickup, $30. 757-894-0823

8. 14 or 16 foot trampoline, in almost new condition, hardly used, come take it apart and you can have it. 757-710-8791

9. Complete shed clean out, free, anything that’s on porch or in shed, come take it free. Tables, chairs, Christmas decorations, Halloween decorations, full walk in bathroom/shower set. Located at 6283 Pleasant Cove Drive, Exmore, Va, 23350. 757-350-0002

10. 2004 Honda Silverwing 600 tour bike, $2,500, garage kept, 9,000 miles, in excellent condition. 757-710-4965

11. LF deck for a John Deere LA115. 757-894-3196

12. LF handyman who can help fix stuff around the house. 757-350-0894

13. LF Craftsman riding lawn mower lower deck, 42 inch cut. Call 757-505-6783 in Exmore

14. AT&T Samsung cell phone, includes charger, box and instructions, $30. Frigidaire 10K BTU AC, in excellent condition, $40 today. 410-422-4350 in Parksley

15. Couple of small game and a couple of big game rifles for sale. .22 caliber to 7 mag, Remington, Ruger and Savage. All have 50x optics. Nice guns, nice equipment. Rifles start at $325 and go up. Also selling a .22 mag revolver, $225. 757-894-4949

16. 16 foot boat trailer, needs boards, no rust, $500. 757-709-5247

17. Malik is still looking for a free bulldog. 757-607-6112

18. LF A walker with wheels and a seat. Call 757-693-0720

19. LF 42 inch deck for a John Deere mower. 757-993-0396

20. Bar set with accessories. Vanity with two small mirrors and one large one. Wheel chair. 757-894-2045

21. Trailer for rent, Hare Valley. 757-350-0894 call for more information

22. Old wood exterior door for sale, very pretty, 80.5 inches tall, not sure how wide, fancy carving, with glass, $200. 757-442-3366

23. Older style minibike, brand new motor, $200 OBO. Needs a little work. 6 gallon Rigid air compressor, $80. 757-742-2983 in Painter