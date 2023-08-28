Swap Shop items from Monday, August 28, 2023

August 28, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Paddle boat, one year old, $450, paid $600. 864-901-6040 in Trails End

2. 2004 Chevy Blazer SUV. 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup. Call for prices and information. 757-919-0001

3. Items to tow car behind a motorhome. Falcon 2 Towbar, break buddy, breakaway cables, six leg pigtail, one hitch lock, $300 OBO for everything. 2 blue throw rugs, 25×42, $6 for both. Numerous frames, small, for pictures. 845-325-2984 in Captain’s Cove.

4.LF Ford 5.0L engine in running condition. 1-757-709-9518

Build Your Dream Golf Cart with Eastern Shore Custom Carts

5. LF used gas grill, or used charcoal grill, at reasonable price. 757-710-5324

6. Trees that need to be limbed, 3-4, looking for someone to come cut the limbs off. 757-505-6211 in southside Chesconessex

7. Pioneer car stereo for sale, DEH2500, very expensive, caller isn’t smart enough to use it, has all mounting equipment for a Toyota pickup, $30. 757-894-0823

8. 14 or 16 foot trampoline, in almost new condition, hardly used, come take it apart and you can have it. 757-710-8791

Atlantic Animal Hospital

9. Complete shed clean out, free, anything that’s on porch or in shed, come take it free. Tables, chairs, Christmas decorations, Halloween decorations, full walk in bathroom/shower set. Located at 6283 Pleasant Cove Drive, Exmore, Va, 23350. 757-350-0002

10. 2004 Honda Silverwing 600 tour bike, $2,500, garage kept, 9,000 miles, in excellent condition. 757-710-4965

11. LF deck for a John Deere LA115. 757-894-3196

12. LF handyman who can help fix stuff around the house. 757-350-0894

Buchanan Subaru

13. LF Craftsman riding lawn mower lower deck, 42 inch cut. Call 757-505-6783 in Exmore

14. AT&T Samsung cell phone, includes charger, box and instructions, $30. Frigidaire 10K BTU AC, in excellent condition, $40 today. 410-422-4350 in Parksley

15. Couple of small game and a couple of big game rifles for sale. .22 caliber to 7 mag, Remington, Ruger and Savage. All have 50x optics. Nice guns, nice equipment. Rifles start at $325 and go up. Also selling a .22 mag revolver, $225. 757-894-4949

16. 16 foot boat trailer, needs boards, no rust, $500. 757-709-5247

17. Malik is still looking for a free bulldog. 757-607-6112

18. LF A walker with wheels and a seat. Call 757-693-0720

19. LF 42 inch deck for a John Deere mower. 757-993-0396

20. Bar set with accessories. Vanity with two small mirrors and one large one. Wheel chair. 757-894-2045

21. Trailer for rent, Hare Valley. 757-350-0894 call for more information

22. Old wood exterior door for sale, very pretty, 80.5 inches tall, not sure how wide, fancy carving, with glass, $200. 757-442-3366

23. Older style minibike, brand new motor, $200 OBO. Needs a little work. 6 gallon Rigid air compressor, $80. 757-742-2983 in Painter

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 28, 2023, 3:02 pm
Cloudy
E
Cloudy
74°F
7 mph
real feel: 78°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 7 mph E
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:29 am
sunset: 7:38 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS