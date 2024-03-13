Swap Shop items from Wednesday, March 13, 2024

1. 3 year old male miniature Doberman pincher looking for female miniature Doberman pincher to breed him with. Rogue Bass Guitar, $500. Cast iron table and chairs, $50. 757-678-3520

2. LF someone to help a senior citizen installing an 8×10 metal shed with floor at a reasonable price. 757-678-3619

3. 2 Penn squall rods an reels, 2 Okuma rods and reels. Drum & rockfish size, brand new with tags never used, $400. Gunnel style teloscopic outriggers newly rigged an ready $200. A lot of old Penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use $125 – $150 a piece. A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes and tips $50 a piece. I will sell all together for $1,000. Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in Onley

4. Looking for a reasonably priced organ or piano keyboard everything working properly. 757-710-6779

5. 2007 Kia Fuente, $3,000 OBO. 6 foot box blade, $375 OBO. 757-894-2691

6. Large quilting hoop on stand, $25. 757-678-7162

7. Free 1980 walnut stained Jenny Lind baby crib in good condition with mattress, pads and sheets. 757-999-0602

8. LF bale of straw for reasonable price. 757-993-0075

9. Pallettes for sale, $3 apiece. Electric chainsaw in good shape, $40. 3 piece bedroom set, no boxspring or mattress, in good shape, $150. 757-815-1597 in Painter

10. LF late model Ford Taurus 2010 to 2018, running or not. LF late model Ford pick up or Dodge Ram, reasonably priced. Send pics to 609-780-4960

11. 20 foot long 9 ton trailer, 3 axel, all 6 tires in good shape, asking $3,500, very heavy duty pintle hitch. 773 diesel Bobcat, has roll cage, plexiglass roof, high back bucket seat, very clean. LF someone to prune green hedge trees. 757-710-5238 leave a message if there’s no answer

12. 2002 Mercury Cougar, good running condition, AC & heat, new battery, $900 OBO. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield

13. Fresh unwashed brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Located in Painter. Call or text 757-710-5943

14. Around 530 Brand New Pieces of Active Wear Clothing, Great Flea Market Flip,$300 for Everything. Home made Garage Shelving 8ft by 8ft by 2ft deep……$50 a piece…4 available. Gonola Store Shelving……$150. 1-443-359-9444

15. LF A HOSPITAL BED IN GOOD CONDITION AND CLEAN. CALL 757-693-0720

16. Twin pop-up trundle bed with roller $75. Outdoor patio swing for 3 people with removable cushions (red) $75. Eight large used vinyl double pane new construction slider windows – call for details. 757-442-2465

17. 1970s Master Craft Aria Cigarette Lighter, unused, musical, in original box. 3 sets of matchbooks, one has a big silver angel, other two have Christmas wreaths, $15 for all 4 items. 757-694-5660

18. LF 10-12 split rail fence posts. LF two mower tires or rims & tires. Size 15×6.00×6. Call 757-999-0083

19. 2 piece white leather couch & love seat, must sell, asking $1,000. Looking for scrap metal & junk appliances, will pick up for free. Cast iron bathtubs and sinks, $75 a piece. 757-678-2566

