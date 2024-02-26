Swap Shop items from Monday, February 26, 2024

1.LF riding lawn mower that’s in good condition. 757-709-2321

2. 2014 Wellcraft 15ft Aluminum flatboat with 2 live bait wells, 25hp 4 stroke Yamaha engine and a 15 ft galvanized trailer with extras, all in very, very good condition hardly used due to illness, asking $500. 1-601-916-9429

3. 2 61-inch zero turn commercial lawnmowers with 14 foot trailer, $5,000 for the whole shooting match, both in good condition. 1999 Ford F-150 pickup, $3,000. 2002 Mazda 3000 pickup with 143k miles, $4,500. All negotiable. 757-894-5713 call for more information

4. Jet Ski Fisher Pro 2020 18k. 757-450-1749

5. 2001 Mazda 4000 pickup, automatic, 1.5 cab, 4wd, a lot of new parts, v6, fully loaded, 230k miles, runs perfect, $4,500 OBO, very negotiable. 443-735-6078

6. 1983 Chrysler. Buick Sentra. Toolbox. 757-678-2778

7. Selling my VL whisper pottery wheel (like new condition), skutt kiln with shelves, and other pottery accessories. Call for details. 757-710-6784

8. A lot of old penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use $125 – $150 a piece. A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece. I will sell all together for $800. Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in Onley

9. 1976 Nova, 155k miles, 305 engine, $5,000. 757-709-8480

10. Dynaglo vented natural gas heater for sale, brand new, never used, $100. 757-387-9240

11. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Hand held clay birdthrowers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 1-302-430-4645

12. Original James Bond books, 58-70s. Ernest Hemingway books. Call for prices. Selling whole set. 757-387-0491

13. 2000 Ford F-150, full size, nice body, good fenders and doors, $1,300. 757-519-1311

14. Lift chair, mechanical, reclines, like new, with remote, $300. Small black desk with cushion chair, with small wooden 2 drawer file cabinet, $75. LF recliner. 443-880-1331

15. China hutch, $75. 757-651-4093