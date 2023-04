1. I am looking to trade a Toulouse goose pair for a young billy goat melfa va 757 710 3192

2. Looking for a nice pistol also for any nautical items i have a Quinby gallon oyster can for sale 757 387 7506

4. Outdoor cast aluminum bar table with two chairs needs paint and a artist touch can provide pictures asking $175 obo call or text 757 678 6834

5. lf for laying hens and turkeys…443-859-5675

6. cell phone.. $30 with plug 709-4068 Straight Talk

7. 07 1300 HONDA JUST INSPECTED.. $4500 4100 MIS… 60 INCH YAZOO WITH 25 HP KOHLER.. RUNS GOOD… $2300 COMMERCIAL GRADE..

DODGE DAKOTA 158K MIS 4 DR..V6..$5500…AC WORKS.. 894-5713

8. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566

9. 33 INCH TROY BILT WALK BEHIND SELF PROPELLED LAWN MOWER..$700. HALF HP GOULDS PUMP..$150 17 CU FT PULL BEHIND GARDEN CART $100…757-894-8118

10. 1997 FORD F250 30K MIL $10,000 52 INCH BOBCAT $4500

709-4554 LV MSG.

11. 757-710-5238 30 INCH KENMORE COOK STOVE WITH GLASS TOP.. NEVER BEEN USED…$450 FIRM.. WAS $900 ACRE OF LAN EMAPPSVILLE ON TURKEY RUN RD.. READY FOR HOUSE OR MOBB HOME $28K

STAINLESS STEEL HYDROPHONIC PLANT SYSTEM.. WILL DISCUSS PRICE.

12. LF REFRIGERATOR..RIMS FOR A DODGE RAM 2500..757-710-6176..

13. 757 694 5220

Car stereo amps, NASCAR memorabilia, ta and many other things

13. 10 BY 20 SHED.. 757-710-5507

14. 43 INCH FLAT SCREEN NEW $140 757=709-1139

15. new dell desktop $100/ black plastic toolbox for small pickups$60 push mower needs work $20 call 709-0923

16. LIKE NEW X BOX 1 SERIES X $450 710-3876