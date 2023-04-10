1.Two barely used stair chair lifts. Units were brand new and only used for about 2 months before the user passed away. They are fully operational and charged. Can be easily adapted to any steepness of stair. One lift is 13’-7” long, the second is 7’ long. I have the manuals. Installation is easy, they are modular in design. Located in Craddockville. Asking $1500. 1-484-553-0753

2. Small roll top desk, oak color, not too big. Load of rakes and shovels. Reasonably priced. 757-787-7969

3. 42 inch Craftsman riding lawn mower, low hours, body is good, $150 OBO. 757-350-0769

4. Reclining sofa and love seat, good condition. Free for your taking. Phone 757-442-3609, leave message will call you back.

5. Looking for Robert Garris, called me about cutting grass in Princess Anne, Md. If he’s listening, he can call me at (410) 621-5233

6. Family of five with a one year-old, eight year-old, and twelve year-old are seeking help as they will be homeless as of tomorrow. Family is seeking emergency housing and financial support. If you can help, please contact Markeia Brisco (757) 990-1996.

7. LF someone to help move large tree stumps. 410-419-9574 in Jamesville

8. LF the metal man who picks up junk appliances. 757-710-9576

9. LF someone to help install 7 bathroom shower glasses, baffles and set of doors. 609-658-3777 in Onancock

10. Kenmore sowing machine, used once or twice, $40. TopFlite golf club set, $40. Navy blue prom dress, $150, worn once, clean in bag. 757-694-8072

11. 11 quarts of Pennzoil 5W20 oil with filter, good for a Ford F-150, $54. 3 8-foot fluorescent lights with 2 bulbs, $36. 757-442-5513

12. Troybilt edger, vertical blade, 4 stroke motor, practically brand new, $45, runs great. Black box for back of a truck, 40 inches long, water tight, lockable, $45. 757-894-0823

13. Weber gas grill, cover and partial tank of gas, $75. 757-894-4799

14. 3 bar room mirrors, Coors, Coors Artic Ice, Jack Daniels. 757-505-6783

15. Love seat and sofa for sale, $35. 2 rugs/carpet, one is 9×12 one is 12×12, $35 for both or $20 apiece. 757-665-6279

16. LF junk appliances or scrap metal. Burn barrels, $20. 757-678-2566

17.John Deere 6.5 HP push lawn mower, 0 turn, back wheel automatic transmission, Briggs and Stratton motor, $85 – $100 OBO. 757-678-2778

18. Kenmore front load washing machine, asking $350. 757-709-1522

19.Horse Manure 4-sale, no shoveling, one Bobcat load, $20 or 3 Load’s for $50. call for appt. Atlantic Va. 757-824-4555

20. Almost brand new iPad, $375 comes with case. Text me at 757-709-5236

21. LF minivan or car, reasonably priced, cheap, etc. In a few months, looking for a two bedroom trailer to rent. 410-422-8973

22. F/S 2002 ISUZU RODEO 3,2 V6 RUNS AND DRIVES NEED COOLANT TUBE UNDER MANIFOLD 202,000 MILES $850. CAN SEND PICS 609-780-4960

23. Looking for someone near Princess Anne to cut my grass, every 2 weeks please. Serious inquiries call 410-621-5233

24. Cell phone, AT&T, with charger, $250. Washing machine, $200 firm. 1-410-422-4350

25. 5-6 pickup loads, heavy loads of junk metal, come get it. 16 foot well craft boat motor and trailer, inboard/outboard, needs some cleaning up, $4,000. 757-710-5238

26. 4 Rhode Island red chickens, 3 hens one male, $45 for all. 757-709-0466

27. Honda ruckus 50cc scooter, road approved, paid $4,400, asking $2,200. LF unwanted junk appliances or metal of any kind. 757-894-8518

28. Brand new 42 inch flatscreen TV, 2 months old, $175. 757-709-1139

29. 1994 Oldsmobile for $2,200. 1998 Chevy Silverado, $2,700. 2005 Pop Out Trailer, $1,200, no title. 757-777-2506