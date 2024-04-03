Swap Shop Wednesday

1. 757 710 0132

Baby wipe warmer

Like new bassinet

Numerous 1000 piece puzzles

2. For Sale: 2 8000 btu window ac units Brand New in the box. Both have remote control. One can even be controlled with a smart phone. Full MFG Warranty

$250 each OBO

Located in Exmore

Call or text 757-710-8606

3. 410 430 7128

Looking to buy a pull behind seed drill

4. 757 695 0294

Sunjoe SPX3000 electric pressure washer. 2030 PSI and 1.76 GPM. Comes with a foam cannon and new 5-in-1 nozzle. It works great and has a 20-foot cord and 35-foot hose for plenty of reach. Located near Cape Charles, but can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley. $80

5. Looking for a house to rent in Accomack or Northampton Counties. Three to four bedrooms. One or two bathrooms. I am fully employed and need housing for job relocation.

Call 757-709-5313

6. Looking for large electric jack hammer. For sale: 16 HP craftsman riding mower with 42″ deck. Older but runs great. Steering is a little sloppy. $300/obo. Selling over 400 Red interlocking concrete pavers (trapeziodal shape) $150. Call 757-442-2465

7. Looking for Koi fish

757-894-9334

8. ) 908-939-3099

King size wooden bed frame with head and footboard. Box spring insert on wheels. $300 obo.

9. 2023 30 hp tohatsu 4 stroke motor $3000 709-9182

10. 50 inch zeroturn vgc low price 919-0098

11. Poulan pro riding tractor $500 firm..757-709-0062

12. Broadcast seeder $35… cargo carrier for car of pick up $75 1973 Ford 2000 tractor..gc $6400..757-442-5513

13. 2000 mustang 6 cyl.. needs front spring $500… 1988 Cadillac Deville needs transmission cable $800…410-603-7068

14. 757-387-2200 LF OUTBOARD MOTOR..AROUND 115 HORSE.. MID 70S JOHNSON 115..

15. F 150 HALF TON 2WD.. GOOD CONDIGION 07… WHOLE OR FOR PARTS..DOES NOT RUN BUT IT MAY BE MINOR.. $950 OBO…302-519-1311

16. 757-993-0075 LOOJKING FOR A CHILD’S B ED… LF GIRLS CLOTHES SIZE 10-12

17. LF WANTS FILL DIRT, SAND OR ASPHALT MILLINGS IN MELFA.. HAS A PLACE TO PUT IT FREE… 710-5451

18. LF A GOOD USED GOLF CART..757-442-7023…

19. FARM FRESH EGGS $4 DOZ OR $6 FOR 18… LF AN OUTDOOR DOG PEN REAS PRICE… 757-665-5415

20. 442-4453 TROY BUILT LAWN MOWER.. NEEDS DECK…