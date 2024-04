1. LF 2-3 bundles of 3-tab blue roof shingles. 757 787 3993 Thanks

2. Large Storage Building for Sale (New)

12ft. x 40ft. Red Dutch Barn Shape with black metal roof & white trim

Double door front with Garage door at the end

Cost is $15K + delivery

For more information call 757-710-8835

3. 757 999 3549

7,000 small pistol primers for reloading. Asking $425.00.

4. 443 523 5741

Club car 36v golf cart aluminum frame newer batteries rear seat kit comes with charger works great $2700 obo

5. 757 894 1697

Black cloth sectional sofa with chaise lounge. Belle Haven area. Excellent condition. $450

6. 2 PIECE WHITE LEATHER SOFA AND LOVESEAT ASKING $1100… CAST IRON BATHTUB AND SINK $75….757-6768-2566

7. 2014 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY VAN, LEATHER SEATS, LOTS OF BELLS AND WHISTLES 152K MIS.. WELL KEPT IN VGC ASKING $6500 OBO.. PHONE DAYS: 757-824-3456 OR NIGHTS 665 1826.

8. LF A 2 OR 3 BEDROOM HOME IN aCCOMACK COUNTY ASAP.. 757-694-8852

9. 2014 TOWN AND COUNTRY VAN 153K,, LEATHER SEATS ETC.. MANY ACCESSORIES $6200 OBO… 757-824-3456 AFTER 6 665 1826

10. 757-387-7890 ENTERTAINMENT CENTER $100 MUST SELLTODAY

11. NEW LEATHR SOFA WITH 2 RECLINERS ALL POWER.RECLINERS ON EACH END.. WILL DISCUSS PRICE 785-706-3662

12. 757-710-4118 LF PUMP DRIVER..FOR PUMP DRIVING TO WELL…BUYOR RENT… 757-710-4118

13. NEW WHEEL CHAIR $400 WALKER $50 757-442-5478

14. ROOM FULL OF STUFF..VCRS TV, LOTS OF ODDS AND ENDS.. WILL NEED A PICKUP OR TRAILER… COME PICK IT UP..757-505-6211 STH CHESONESSEX..CALL BEFORE 7..

15. BLACK DRESSER WITH MIRROR $40- 2 AIR CONDITIONERS CALL FOR PRICE… FULL SIZE BED 787-1281

16. LF A REFRIGRATED TRUCK BODY THAT SLIDE INTO BACK OF A PICKUP… 824-0046

17. OLDER 305 OMC MARINE MOTOR.. COMPLETE WITH HEAT EXCHANGER…LARGE SELECTION OF GALV NUTS AND BOLTS $1.50 LB OR BEST OFFER FOR ALL… 757-894-0534

18. COTTON CANDY OR ICE MACHINE TO RENT FOR PARTIES… CHEAP PRICE 816-400-3923 IN EXMORE AREA..

19. 97 JEEP CHEROKEE..4WD 540-525-8846

20. 757-710-5451 LF ANYONE WHO WANTS TO DUMP FILL DIRT OR ASPHALT MILLINGS NO TIPPING FEE,..ALL FREE MELFA…

21. 894-5713 02 1200 VOYAGER VGC LOTS OF NEW PARTS… NEW PAINT $3200 25K MILES MAZDA 02..$4500 99 F 150 GOOD WORK TRUC EXT CAB $3200

22. BOAT COVER WITH SMALL RIP..FREE..894-8227