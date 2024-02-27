SWAP SHOP TUESDAY 2-27

1. About 422 red concrete interlocking retaining wall blocks $200 (have been installed). Also selling 8 large used certainteed double pane vinyl slider new construction windows $75/each. Large mahonghany veneer dressor (not perfect condition) $50. Call 757-710-6784

2. 757 990 1120

looking for a seed planter for a garden thanks

3. CAST IRON BATHTUBS AND SINKS $75 EA; CRFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42 INCH. RUNS GREAT ASKING $400; 2 PC LIVING ROOM SET WHITE IN COLOR PERFECT CONDITIO ASKING $100 FIRM..757-678-2566

4. 2 ZERO TURN YAZOO 61 INCH.. HUSKEVARNA 61..AND A TRAILER SINGLE AXLE.. GC $5000 99 F 150 $3000. $8000 FOR BOTH…894-5713…

5. SOLID OAK COFFEE TABLE WITH 2 MATCHING END TABLES… COFFEE TABLE HAS STORAGE…SIDE TABLES HAVE ELECTRONICS RECEPTABLE $200 315-240-6899

6. 2 POWER RANGER POSTERS ORIGINAL #1 GIANT JUMBO COMIC BOOK FROM STARWARS.. GOOD PRICE… 757-387-0491

7. TRUCK TUNER FOR A DIESEL DOORMAX..GMC.. WILL GIVE TRUCK AN ADDITIONAL 120 HP $200 (NEW $1K) 484-576-6480- ASK FOR JAY

8. Have ducks for sale male n female different breeds. You catch $8 per bird.

Brown eggs.

30 eggs $10

18 eggs $6

12 eggs $4

Located new church. 757-894-9719

Tomorrow I will be headed to va beach and deliver anywhere between new church n bridge tunnel at no extra cost.

9. BUDWEISER CLYSDALE LAMP FOR A POOL TABLE..ROTATING..95% MINT COND $700 …484-576-6480

10. LF A ONE TO TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT OR HOUSE.. NEEDS BY APRIL 1.. 757-350-9037