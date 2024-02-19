SWAP SHOP MONDAY 2-19

February 19, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop

1.96 s 10 extended cab…      2004 chevy blazer  will discuss price   919-000

2. 20007 f 150  v6 new parts… best offer… automatic..4 dr.  $1300 obo  302 519-1311

3.  2000 grand marquis  98000 miles  710=-0810

4. 2002 1200 voyager motorcycle   25k miles lots of new parts.. $3500  good tires…or will trade for a birdman or a 600 silverwing in gc.. 99 f 150 207k mis.. inspected.. front end rebuilt.. yazoo grass cutter..gc. needs regulator… 757-894-5713.

5.2 tonka toy trucks.. one blue car carrier and one pickup…  four frisbies from the 70s 757-387-0491.

6. I Buy Any The Beatles Items. Records, And any other Beatles Items. I also Buy old Rock Music Posters. And any Rock records from the 60’s 70’s 80’s. I buy whole collections or single items. Call me at 757 409 3367

8. Industrial sized squat machine…….$350
1,059 Pieces of Brand New ActiveWear Clothing. Great for selling at flea markets…..ALL for $1,000 443-359-9444

9. F/S: electric mortar cement mixer in good condition $175
F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe $175
LF, LTB: a purple Martian birdhouse octagon shaped preferably.
Parksley area
757-232-3612

Alexa Coastal Country 300

10. 1986 cutlas
Roller set up for racing roller
Motor no transmission
$2,000.00 obo
1981 c10 pickup long bed running
$1,700.
1986 c10 short bed and extra frame freshly sprayed $4,000.757-350-9497.

11. LTB 2-5 acres of reasonably priced land south of Nassawadox.
757-695-4022

12. LF an egg poacher…894-8227..

13. LF 2 TO 3 BEDROOM HOUSE TO RENT 815-1337

Buchanan Subaru

14. 2009 KIA SPORTAGE $3500..757-678-2685

15. tANNING BED EXTRA BULBS 804-436-7350

16. ZERO TURN RIDING MOWER 757-350-0407

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 19, 2024, 3:00 pm
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
45°F
9 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 46%
Winds: 9 mph N
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 1.25
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 5:45 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber