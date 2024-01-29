SWAP SHOP MONDAY JANUARY 29

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at [email protected]. Hand held clay bird launchers. (2) One left hand, one right hand.$30.00 each. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.  302 430 4645

2.    pair of size 10 camo waders,1 has 2000 gram thinsulate,never worn,new,2nd pair insulated only wore 3 times.$325/obo
12,000 watt electric start generator,used 1 time as new.$650.00
17 ft DURACRAFT BOAT,80 INCHES WIDE,25 INCH SIDES, 90 HP MERCURY,SS PROP,SMART CAUGES,$1000 MUD BUDDY BLIND,2 ROD HOLDER BOXES,ROLLER TRAILER,POWER WINCH,2 DEPTH FINDERS…..BEST ALUMINUM BOAT ON THE MARKET,$17,000/OBO  894-92303.

4. LF for kitchen wall cabinets..  call 757-377-3689

5. dehumidifier ln  $125…kids riding horse..12 v with charger  $150   443 880-1331

6. Desktop pc 100 guitar with case 75 looking for burn barrels call 709-0923

7. 2 Electric wheel chairs..needs battery has charger… as is ..757-350-9684… 990-5262

8. 4 cooper tires 265 175  RG  on GMC rims.. crab floats  38 plastic and some wooden ones  will discuss price 410-968-2045

9.Brown eggs for sale
30 for $10
18 for $6
12 for $4
Located in New Church
757-894-9719
Also have roosters $15
10. LF a banjo  443-859-5675
11. MILLER THUNDER BOLT  225 STICK WELDER..EXC  $200 0B0  443-944-3039
12.  LF A MANDOLIN.. EVEN IF IT NEEDS REPAIR..442-7889
13. 709-8480  LF UTILITY DUMP BODY TRailer  5 by 12  double axles with remote controller
14.  Tools.. bunch of brick pavers and landscape stones   410 430-7552
15. Crab Pot Wire 1 1/2″ Mesh, 17 Gauge, Hex., 24″ wide, 150 Foot Roll, PVC Coated., Black, $150  (757)-789-3058
16. LF a nice car in $1500 range  710-4630
17  60 inch  Commercial grade bobcat zero turn.. 6 by 9 utility trailer with single axle… 2transmission..powerglide 4000 turbo with shift ..kit..  350 long back transmission with shift kit..757-607-6078  call or text..
18.  99  F150  207k miles rebuilt front end a little rust good work truck ext cab 4 wheel drive..good inspection..$3000, kerosene heaters a square and round  $60 for pair..894-5713..
19. LF  Smith machine or a leg press..757-709-0686

