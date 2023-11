1. Kittens free to a good home. 5 weeks old today. 1 GRAY and white, 1. solid gray, 2 black and white, and 2 solid black. CALL 757-693-0720

2. Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info.

Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $50 obo

Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition. Call for more details.

Can send pics upon request. 410 430 0476

3. Sport Electric Foldable Treadmill $200 or best offer. Used several times and in new like condition. Could make a great Christmas gift. I paid around $320 for it new.757 894 9623

FREE Cable Nelson upright Piano. Great starter piano for someone who wants to learn or can be repuposed. In fair condition considering age.

4. ANTIQUE REPRODUCTION HIGH TOP TOILET $50 LEAK IN WATER SUPPLY..CALL FOR DETAILS… 757-894-5321

5. ALL IN 1 PRINTER 694-5996

6.2007 DODGE RAM TRUCK..318 HEMI VGC $3500 OBO..443-260-9660

7. LF FREE BULL DOG 607-6112

8. ELECTRIC BEER SIGNS.. ROOM HEATERS.. ALUMINUM CRUTCHES 414-0429

9.Looking for pecans and persimmons if anyone has any excess in middle to upper Accomack county 710 6779

10. 15.7 CU FT REFRIGERATOR..$125 FIRM.. LF SOMEONE TO HAUL AWAY SCRAP METAL 757-710-2231.

11. TOYO OIL HEATER.. ACCESSORIES AND MANUAL LN.. $2500 NEW.. $400 TODAY… SET OF TITLIST GOLF CLUBS $60.. NUMEROUS OTHER ITEMS.. LOT OF STUFF TO GET RID OF… 709-1096

12. SMOKE GLASS TOP TABLE METAL BASE $35..GRANDFATHER CLOCK MAHOGANY $150…757-442-2203

13. 757 -990- 2269

FOR SALE: Manufactured or mobile home Furnace With coil box, Brand New, it’s Gas. $1,200.00 Firm

14. 5 MICHELIN TIRES ON JEEP CHEROKEE WHEELS 245-757-17 MOUNTED AND BALANCES… MAZDA PICKUP..RUNS GOOD… $5000 4WD V6..894-5713 COLEMAN GENERATOR $175.

15. 10 SQUARE OF BLUE 30 YR 3 TAB $40 SQ.. 894-0534

16.SELL LAWN MOWER.. RUNS GOODS..HUSQEVARNA.. 48 WIDE..$350 OBO..

OLD DOUBLE BED FRAME..$50…757-709-2601.

17. 8 DRAKE MALLARD DUCK $10 EA.. 757-709-0466

18. DINNER WARE SETTING FOR 8 ROYAL MAIL.. TEAPOT.GRAVY BOAT SERVING BOWLS AND PLATTERS… $50…HAND BLOWN GLASS CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS..$40 FOR A DOZEN..QUILTED CASE…631-774-3739..

19. 42 INCH 17.5 RIDING MOWER $500… OIL TANKADN STAND $75..THRUSH MUFFLERS $30… 894-8518