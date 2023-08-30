SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY 8-30

1. I would like to list a bird for sale. I have a 4 year old green quaker parrot, that i need to rehome. It comes with cage and a bunch of toys. I’m will to do $500 serious requirements only. My number is 757 709 2210.

2. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

3. LF/WTB 28′ Boat trailer tandem axle 8400# max, can be as is; and/or working boat >28′, prefer diesel 757 541 8741.

4. tread mill $225 commercial grade Nordic Trak..retails $3000 894-9300.

5. 2 larson doors.. $75 for both.. 757-999-8241

6. bed cover for a 2002 f 150 387-2044

7. 100 gal fish tank.. with filters pumps and stand.. new pumps..757-709-5456

8. new cast iron wood stove by US Stove US12069E includes coard of seasoned hardwood…$499 for both.. 757-854-8084

9. 1975 Ford 335 tractor w front end loader and bucket Good shape.757-709-9570.

10. new Cuisenart gas grill.. pizza.. fry and grill $100 990-9248

11. Elect hospital bed $150… 302-983-124

12. 1989 cadillac seville 4 door …big car $1000…2002 Ford f 150 pickup truck with camper shell.. $2000…443-712-4910..

13. carpenter tools.. table saws circular saws ladders routers..710-5954..

14. 2022 atv.. 4 wheel drive side by sde camo 7 miles on it has winch 609-437-4782 $8500.obo…

15. lf used crab pots in good condition… also a fish pot..757-710-=4738

16.2 dressers identical gc $50 ea.. hospital bed $500..2 matresses that prevent bed sores $100. 410-251-9040

17. graco pack and play $25 GC Water Skis gc $50 Oster Electric Ice Cream Maker 4 qts with extra churn barrel $25..757-665-5703 lv msg

18. lf old glass windows or doors.. for a green house…screen door with window… 252-256-0562

19. Walker… $20..757-710-8038

230. 1998 grand marquis … dependable well maintained.. $3500.. northampton county… 410-430-7128

21.. hospital bed exc 2 chippendale sofas 387-2256

22. trump watch… brand new.. paul newman autographed picture and boat anchors 757-414-0429

23. 4 hp outboard. yamaha… GC $1000 only 15 hrs…757-695-2733

24. LF DEPENDABLE PERSON FOR SITTING DAY AND NIGHT SHIFTS… MON-WED-FRI AND EVERY OTHER WEEKEND.. CALL 757-710-3300 ONLY IF INTERESTED…

25. 16 FT MATTHEWS CUSTOM SCOW.. FIBVERGLASS.. OPEN HULL NO CONSOLE WITH 30 HP JOHNSON OUTBOARD..L AND OTHER ONG TTRAILER WITH NO RUST…SPARE TIRES AND RIME, NEW TRAILER JACK AND OTHER ACCESSORIES.. $4500 OBO 757-709-9776.

26. LF KITCHEN TABLE WITH 4 CHAIRS..757-609-7071

27. LF A PUSH MOWER GC.. 512-632-3690

28 FAERMALL TRACTOR WITH FRONT END LOADER $2000 693-1417

29. 1999 MAZDA $5000 0B0..710-3300.

30. LF A 20 INCH ALL TRAIN TIRES IN GC.. LOOKING FOR SET OF 4 ..757-709-9776.