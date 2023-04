1. Older Poulan 38 inch cut riding mower for $250. Call 757-442-4760.

2. Vintage floor model televion on wheel. Wooden oak cabinet. Television does not work. Cabinet can be made into a bookcase or storage area.

This item is free. Pick up in Exmore. Call for more information 757-710-8835

3. eggs $3.00 a dozen 757-678-6160

4. 2001 FIREBIRD $1800.. LF A WORKING WASHER…757-331-0586

5. CRAFTSMAN ELECT 5 HP 25 GAL AIR COMPRESSOR WITH HOSES $250 OBO…757-709-9570

6. LOOKING FOR JUNK APPLIANCES OR SCRAP METAL 678-2566

7. BAMD EQIPMENT 5 FT CUSTOM SPEAKERS..OTHER SMALLER SPEAKERS, PEEVEE MIXER… CROWN PROCESSOR..EFX256 2 BASSES.. STAG ELECT GUITAR… BASS AMP SPEAKERS… ALL KINDS OF HOOK UPS.. DRUM EQUIP… COIN COLLECTION…757-323-8223

8. LF A PISTOL 9 MM TO 45 387-7506

9. ENGINE 3.6 OUT OF CHRYSLER 757-387-2256

10. 4 ACRES OF LAND ON BRICKHOUSE DRIVE… APPOINTMENTS ONLY 757-350-0894