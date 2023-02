SWAP SHOP FRIDAY 2-10

1 still looking for a nice pistol 22 38 357 or 45 caliber I have an old female mallard or black duck that came out of the Assowoman area for sale at the same time i’m in search of old hand carved working decoys 757-387-7506

2. Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402

3. 4 CATS 6 MOS OLD… BEAUTIFUL… UNABLE TO TAKE CARE OF THEM… GREY AND WHITE….FREE TO A GOOD HOME…665-6313 HAS FOOD..

4. 2002 SUZUKI MOTOR CYCLE.. $3500 OBO 710-6563

5. LF WORK TRUCK… CHEAP AS POSSIBLE…. WILL WORK ON IT… LF DUAL AXLE CAR TRAILER… 302-519 1311

6. 1980 JEEP RANGLER… GOOD TIRES… ENGINE RECENTLY DONE… 757-894=5690

7. DELL DSWK TOP WINDOWS 10 17 INCH MONTOE $175.. MONITOR SPEAKERS $150..UNIDEN HAND HELD SCANNER 30 CHANNEL $45…757-894-6741

8. LF 3 BEDROOM HOUSE TO RENT ASAP 678-3230

9. 93 CHEVROLET CORVETTE WILL TRADE FOR BOAT 804-436-7350

10. Golden Eagle 750 AM/SSB Amplifier in great condition. $375 obo.

2. Golden Eagle 250 AM/SSB Amplifier in great condition. $250 obo.

Located in Exmore. Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

11. VANITY W THRE MIRRORS CORNER DESK… BLACK ROUND TABLE WITH 4 SWIVEL CHAIRS 894-2045

12. 07 BTX HONDA MOTORCYCLE 2K OF ACCESSORIES 4100 MILES…$4300 HUSQUEVARNA 22 BRIGGS $3300 61 INCH COMMERCIAL GRADE.. NEW BELTS AND PULLEYS…

ENVOY..$6800 123K MILES.. 2005.. AC WORKS.. EXTRA SET OF TIRES… INSPECTED… 894-5713…

13. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METALL 678-2566

14. NEED SOMEONE TO HAUL TRASH… IN A BIN… 757-709-3200 LOCATED LOGAN ROAD IN ONLEY…

15. SCOOTER.. TO GIVE AWAY… 757-709-4063

16. MONSTOR BIKE.. WITH HELMET… WITH TRAINING WHEELS….. $20… BOOK SHELF 4 SHELVES…WOODEN $75 0B0…SIDE DRESSER WOODEN..FREE..443-880-1331

17. MICHAEL KORS HANDBAG $65 4 MOS OLD… 410-913-7413 AFTER 5

18. 10000 BTU AC $275..710 3395

19. 1999 Astro passenger van $2000 2003 mazda 172k mis $1700 2000 rogue motorcycle $1700 7777-2506