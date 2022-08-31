1. Light blue rocker recliner..very comfortable excellent condition $30

757-894-8342

2. LF HOUSE TO RENT 2 KIDS CAN PAY $1200 ..WORKS AGT PERDUE 757-694-7769

3. 2006 jeep grand Cherokee runs and drives great $4200 obo Suzuki z400

Runs and rides many new parts $2800 443-523-5741

4. 1. Antique Rock Island 577 vise in working condition. 6” jaw with 12.5” opening. Very heavy. $300 obo

Antique Buda 25 ton railroad jack in working condition. $140 obo

Gast 8AM-NRV-5B Air Motor. $250 obo

Call 410-430-0476 if interested. Located in Exmore

5. LF A FUNERAL HOME OR BUSINESS TO FIX TOMB STONES AT CAPEVILL CHURCH.. ALSO LF SOMEONE WITH A STAND OF PINE TREES SO i CAN RAKE SHATS FOR MULCH AT MY HOME.

6. LF USED WORK TRUCK, CHEAP AS POSSIBLE, EVEN IF NEEDS WORK… LF DUAL AXLE CAR TRAILER… LF BOX TRUCK OR TRACTOR TRAILER BODY..302-519-1311

7. COFFEE TABLE… SOLID, CLEAN $25… NEW WEED EATER WITH SEVERAL DIFFERENT ATTACHMENT $35.. STILL IN BOX… 787-7969

8. JOHN DEERE GT 75 NEEDS SOME WORK..GOOD DECK BLADES, GOOD TIRES… $85..757-678-3901

9. 2 PC SOFA AND CHAIR 2 PC $40.. STUDENT DESK AND CHAIR $15 919-698-1532 665-4300

10 LF A WORK VAN… LOOKING FOR A HOUSE OR TRAILER FOR RENT 410-422-8973

11. 2008 PATHFINDER NEEDS TRANSMISSION WORK $1500 OBO 894-4939

12. CABELAS 1 HP MEAT GRINDER – $200.00

HUSQUAVARNA REAR TINE TILLER – $450.00

CRAFTSMAN 10 INCH, 3 HP TABLE SAW – $100.00

METAL 5 DRAWER FILE CABINET, 28″ DEEP – $30.00 757-787-3069

13. Kitchen Table, 47 inch Plasma Tv 710-1614

14. needs mechanic help with moped 3 ton jack 60 bucs pickup toolbox 60bucs today call 709-0923

15. 694-1398 PIT BOSS 4 IN ONE GRILL NEW IN BOX..$400..

16. ANVIL.. 100 LBS.. OLD..$250..442=-7784

17. LF A PICK UP , SUV OR SMALL CAR.. ALSO LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER IN GC…757-678-6342

18. 42 INCH CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER $700 20 HP,,

. . JOHN DEERE 10 DUOP CART $150 POULAN CHAIN SAW $30..757 387-7237

19. 2013 White Chevy Silverado 2500 heavy duty Pickup, crew cab, 4 wheel drive, 8 ft bed. Has a Diamondback lockable bed cover, front and side tool boxes, 1000lb rated bedslide, towing package, Ram computer mount w/power converter, Kenwood Display system with HD AM/FM stereo, Sirius XM capable, GPS, blootooth, handsfree phone system, AC/Power steering, Automatic transmission Split bench seats front and rear. Heavy duty bumper guard. 6.0L Vortec 8cyl engine. 125,000 Miles. Asking $26,500, negotiable. See photos on Facebook Marketplace (located on Chincoteague). Truck is ready to go to work!

894-0219

20. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287