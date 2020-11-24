Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells announced that the 6th Annual Stuff the Car Event scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020 at Walmart in Onley has been canceled amid health and safety concerns.

In lieu of the annual stuff the car event ,the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department will hold an ongoing Toy Drive this holiday season. Anyone wishing to contribute may drop off donations tot he Sheriff’s Office at 23323 Wise Court in Accomac.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.