Zadoc Randolph Lewis, III, better known as ZR, 85, husband of Nancy Perry Lewis and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Zadoc Randolph Lewis, Jr. and the late Susie Landon Lewis. ZR served three years in the United States Marine Corps and settled in Baltimore, MD, for 20 years where he was the owner and operator of a successful painting contracting business. His dream was always to return to his hometown of Wachapreague, and he did so in 1977 when he and his wife purchased the historic Wachapreague Hotel. After the tragic loss of the hotel, he built the Island House Restaurant, and successfully ran the restaurant, motel, Wachapreague Marina and Capt. Zed’s Bait and Tackle Shop for over 30 years. ZR was also a founding and active member of the Eastern Shore Restaurant Association and the Eastern Shore Marlin Club. He was an avid duck hunter and flounder and snook fisherman, a longtime member of the local Ducks Unlimited, a member of the American Legion and attended Hollies Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, he is survived by three children, Randolph Evans Lewis “Randy” of Wachapreague, Susie Lewis Atkinson and her husband, Nat, of Wachapreague, and Selina Lewis Coulbourne and her husband, Mark, of Wachapreague; a brother, Jimmy Lewis and his wife, Sue, of Orange, VA; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel H. Atkinson, III “Tres” and his wife, Mary, Hannah Coulbourne and her fiancé, Yariel, Samantha Coulbourne, Sawyer Coulbourne; Ciboney Lewis, Madison Lewis, and Charlie Lewis; and five great grandchildren, Jordan, Madyson, Oliver, Aubree, and Hurley. He was predeceased by his sister, Nettie Ruth Williams; grandson, Jared Atkinson; and great grandson, Liam Matias.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Mr. Brooks Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in Wachapreague Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hollies Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

