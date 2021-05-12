Yvonne Marshall Widgeon, 84, a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2021, peacefully at her home. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Randolph Widgeon. Yvonne was born on Hog Island on May 11, 1937. She was the last girl to be born on Hog Island. Yvonne was a Hog Island historian and wrote two books on Island Life on Hog Island.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son, Ken Widgeon and his wife, Laura, of Franktown, VA; daughter-in-law, Pam Widgeon; grandchildren, Jade (PJ) Vasquenza of Melfa, VA, Zack (Jessica) Widgeon of Willis Wharf, Melanie (Jamie) Lewis of Cheriton, VA, Stephanie (Donnie) Springer of Cape May, NJ, Waylon Widgeon of Eastville, VA, and Rachel Savage of Nassawadox, VA; brother, Kenneth Marshall of Willis Wharf; and 13 great grandchildren. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents, John L. and Ruby Marshall; son, Randy Widgeon; and infant daughter, Melanie Karen Widgeon.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Jack D. Pruitt and Tommy Kellam officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Church of God, 9079 Birdsnest Drive, Birdsnest, VA 23307.

