Winston Joynes Custis, Jr., 69, a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at The Citadel at Nassawadox, in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was the son of the late Winston Joynes “Dynamite” Custis, Sr. and the late Margaret Claudia Stewart Custis. He was a retired Real Estate Broker, member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church and member of The Ducks Unlimited. John Hopkins University thought of Winston as a legend for surviving Pancreatic Cancer for 19 years.

He is survived by two sons, Graham Stewart Custis of Exmore, VA, and Addison Trower Custis, Sr. and his wife, Sara, of Belle Haven; a sister, Susan Custis Prettyman and her husband, Jimmy, of Silver Beach, VA; three grandchildren, Cameron Custis, Annabel Custis, and Addison Custis, Jr.; and a great nephew, Kevin Prettyman. He was predeceased by two nephews, David Slaw and Lee Prettyman.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Paul OH officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PANCAN, Research for Pancreatic Cancer, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.